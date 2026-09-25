CT prepares for weekend nor'easter, which could bring heavy rains, strong winds and coastal flooding

A strong nor’easter is expected to hit parts of Connecticut and southern New England this weekend with rain, strong winds and coastal flooding.

The National Weather Service said winds will continue to strengthen on Friday as the region should expect a “prolonged stretch” of wet and windy conditions through the weekend.

Parts of southern Connecticut could see up to 3 inches of rain. Southeastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod could see up to 6 inches.

“Beach erosion, coastal flooding, and wind damage including downed limbs and power outages are our main concerns,” the weather service said about the storm’s impacts across southern New England.

A high wind advisory is in effect through Sunday morning for most of Connecticut and much of southern New England. A high wind warning is in effect for coastal Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

A coastal flood warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Friday through 6 p.m. Sunday for southern New Haven County. The weather service expects potential flooding of vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline, including roads, parking lots, parks and homes and businesses with basements near the waterfront. Road closures are likely.

Wind gusts of 40 to 55 mph are possible across parts of Connecticut, said Garett Argianas, Connecticut Public’s meteorologist.

High winds have the potential to knock down trees and branches onto electric lines, leading to damage and power outages. Eversource is bringing in outside crews to help assist with potential outages.

“We will have hundreds of line and tree crews in position around the state and ready to respond as quickly and safely as possible to whatever this storm may bring,” said Don Scacco, Eversource president of Connecticut electric operations. “And we’ll stay on the job until every affected customer has their power back.”

Wherever you are in Connecticut, plan accordingly, Argianas said.

“Weekend plans are going to be a challenge as damp and windy weather is expected with a coastal storm,” Argianas said. “Rain will be moderate to heavy at times, so localized flooding is possible. Watch for puddles on the roads, as some storm drains are clogged with leaves. If possible, try to clear any storm drains in your area ahead of the rain.”

Coastal flooding could be minor or moderate in areas, Argianas said. That’s because tides are already going to be astronomically high this weekend, while a persistent northeasterly wind will push water into the Long Island Sound.

