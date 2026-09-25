Vermont students can now qualify for free tuition at NH's Saint Anselm College

Vermont students are now eligible for a program at Saint Anselm College in Manchester that provides free tuition to qualifying students whose family income is less than $100,000 a year.

The college has waived tuition for 109 New Hampshire students under the program, which it launched in 2025. It also offers the same opportunity to students from Maine. It can cost students as much as $70,000 a year to attend the private liberal arts college. Under the free tuition program, that drops to about $20,000 for room and board and fees.

To qualify for the college’s Anselmian Community Commitment , students and their parents must be permanent residents of New Hampshire, Maine, or Vermont, and a family’s income cannot exceed $100,000 a year. Students must have earned at least a 3.25 GPA in high school and have completed the federal financial aid application. They must also live on campus.

A spokesperson for the college said 148 New Hampshire applicants qualified for the program last year and 55 enrolled. This year, 75 qualified and 54 enrolled.

Saint Anselm will waive tuition all four years if a student maintains a 2.5 GPA or higher.