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For National Book Award winner Elizabeth Acevedo, 'Anger is Only a Shadow'

WBUR
Published September 29, 2026 at 12:04 PM EDT
The cover of "Anger is Only a Shadow" and author Elizabeth Acevedo. (Courtesy of Harper Collins and Elizabeth Acevedo)
Courtesy of Harper Collins and Elizabeth Acevedo
The cover of "Anger is Only a Shadow" and author Elizabeth Acevedo. (Courtesy of Harper Collins and Elizabeth Acevedo)

Elizabeth Acevedo is a poet and a winner of the National book award for Young People’s literature. Her latest young adult book, “Anger is Only a Shadow”, tells the story of rebellious teen whose determination to stay out of juvenile detention is constantly tested.

Acevedo spoke with Here & Now‘s Emiko Tamagawa at WBUR CitySpace. This is an excerpt of that conversation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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