Your CT fall bucket list: 19 things to do, from leaf peeping to apple picking to state park hikes

Fall in Connecticut is full of the things we wait all year for: apple picking, leaf peeping, cider doughnuts, pumpkin patches and that first crisp morning when you finally need a jacket.

But there’s plenty more to autumn in Connecticut than the classics.

Connecticut Public’s “ Where We Live ” recently spoke with Rachel Lenda, director of tourism for the state of Connecticut; Francesca Fontanez, Connecticut Public’s lead social media editor; and Jared Benoff, owner of Visit New England and Visit Connecticut, about their favorite ways to experience the season.

Their advice? Take the scenic route. Get outside. Try something a little unexpected. And maybe leave some room in the itinerary for getting pleasantly lost.

Here are some of their recommendations:

Route 169 Northeastern Connecticut

For a quintessential New England fall drive, Rachel Lenda recommends Route 169. The road winds through Plainfield, Brooklyn, Canterbury, Pomfret and Woodstock, with old barns, stone walls, cornfields and scenic vistas along the way.

And don't be too concerned about getting there quickly. Lenda says the slower route can be part of the experience.

B.F. Clyde’s Cider Mill Mystic, Connecticut

When it comes to fall classics, it's hard to beat a cider mill. Lenda recommends B.F. Clyde's Cider Mill in Mystic, which she describes as a “cult classic.”

Come for the cider, stay for the fall atmosphere. And embrace the fact that your car is going to smell like apples for the rest of the day.

Lyman Orchards Middlefield, Connecticut

Pick-your-own apples, a corn maze and soft-serve ice cream? Jared Benoff is in.

He recommends Lyman Orchards as an affordable way to get outside and enjoy the flavors of fall. And, as he pointed out on “Where We Live,” ice cream is a good snack all year long.

Bishop’s Orchards Guilford, Connecticut

Bishop’s Orchards is another pick-your-own destination Benoff recommends for a classic fall outing.

Bishop’s has been around for more than 150 years, so it’s also a great place to appreciate the incredible history Connecticut’s farms have to offer.

Shenipsit State Forest Stafford, Somers and Ellington, Connecticut

For a fall view that really makes you stop and look around, Francesca Fontanez recommends Shenipsit State Forest and the hike up Soapstone Mountain.

From the observation tower, you can see four states on a clear day.

“It makes you feel small in a good way,” Fontanez said.

Talcott Mountain and Heublein Tower Simsbury, Connecticut

Lenda recommends heading up Talcott Mountain in the fall for the foliage views, with Heublein Tower waiting at the top.

It’s one of several places she highlighted as a reminder that you don't have to travel far or pay a fee to find a good fall hike in Connecticut.

Bluff Point State Park Groton, Connecticut

Want your fall foliage with a little ocean mixed in?

Lenda's pick is Bluff Point, where a trail winds through the forest before opening up to views of the Atlantic.

“It’s the ocean that meets the forest,” she said.

Chester-Hadlyme Ferry Chester and Lyme, Connecticut

Lenda says one way to experience Connecticut's fall scenery is to forgo the car altogether.

Take the Chester-Hadlyme Ferry and head toward Gillette Castle . The ferry ride itself becomes part of the outing – and a different way to see the landscape. ( Check first to make sure the ferry is operating. As of late September, the ferry was not in operation due to vessel repairs.)

Naugatuck Railroad / Litchfield Clipper Thomaston to Torrington, Connecticut

Another way to take the scenic route: Get on a train.

Lenda recommends the Naugatuck Railroad's Litchfield County Clipper , which travels between Thomaston and Torrington. You can hop on and off and turn the ride into a full-day exploration of the area.

Connecticut River Museum Essex, Connecticut

Benoff recommends spending a fall day in Essex, starting with the Connecticut River Museum and then getting out on the water.

You can take a schooner cruise with Argia Mystic Cruises and see the changing landscape from a completely different vantage point.

And when you're ready to come back to land, Benoff suggests stopping at the historic Griswold Inn .

Joseph Preli Farm South Glastonbury, Connecticut

Flowers aren't just for spring and summer.

Fontanez recommends Joseph Preli Farm, where visitors can pick their own flowers and also find a winery.

“We went for the flowers; we stayed for the experience,” she said.

Dinosaur Place Oakdale, Connecticut

For families looking for something a little outside the traditional fall-playbook, Benoff recommends Dinosaur Place.

The attraction brings together dinosaurs, fossils and fall fun, including its Pumpkin Passage on October weekends.

PumpkinTown USA East Hampton, Connecticut

PumpkinTown USA has been celebrating the season for decades, and Benoff says its charm is partly in what it isn't: It's not particularly scary.

Instead, it's quirky, cute and family-friendly, with a haunted house and plenty of pumpkins.

Mystic Seaport Museum Mystic, Connecticut

If your ideal fall activity includes a little ghost story, Lenda recommends the Mystic Seaport's guided ghost lantern tours in October.

It’s history, waterfront scenery and spooky season all rolled into one.

Connecticut Haunted History Trail Statewide

Connecticut's history gets a spooky-season makeover with the Connecticut Haunted History Trail.

Lenda highlighted the trail as a way to explore the state's history, folklore, cemeteries and stories of witchcraft and the supernatural.

High Flyer Zipline Mashantucket, Connecticut

For those who prefer their foliage with a little adrenaline, Benoff recommends the High Flyer Zipline at Foxwoods Resort Casino.

The ride launches high above the ground and offers a panoramic view of the landscape.

Mansfield Drive-In Mansfield, Connecticut

Lenda's fall recommendations aren't all about hiking.

For a cozy night out, she suggests the Mansfield Drive-In, where you can pile into the back of a vehicle with blankets, popcorn and a movie playing under the autumn sky.

Kent Falls State Park Kent, Connecticut

Lenda says Connecticut residents don't necessarily need to leave the state to find the quintessential New England fall.

One of her suggestions is Kent Falls, where you can hike to the waterfalls and take in the scenery around Kent.

Silverman’s Farm Easton, Connecticut

Silverman's Farm is another Benoff family favorite, with pick-your-own activities, an on-site bakery, apple cider doughnuts, freshly baked pies and an animal farm.

In other words: Come for the pumpkins, stay for the doughnuts.

Don't forget the little things

Not every fall outing needs to be an official destination.

Fontanez recommends checking your local library's calendar for fall events. She also suggests simply picking a nearby town and spending the day wandering around.

Lenda has a similar philosophy: Take the back road. Stop at the farm stand. Get out of the car. See what happens.

Benoff put it another way: Fall is a chance to “take a breath and just enjoy.”

Sometimes that means an elaborate day trip. Sometimes it means an apple, a cider doughnut and a slow drive home.

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