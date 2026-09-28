How to make the most of fall in Connecticut

There’s something about fall in Connecticut that makes even the most ordinary Saturday feel a little more special.

Maybe it’s a walk through the changing leaves, a warm cider donut after apple picking, or the annual debate over which apple variety reigns supreme.

This hour, we’re rounding up some of the things that make autumn here so much fun, including a few ideas you may not have tried before. So grab your sweater and your calendar, because there’s a lot to squeeze in before winter arrives!

Guests:

Francesca Fontanez : Lead Social Media Editor at Connecticut Public

Lead Social Media Editor at Connecticut Public Jared Benoff : Owner ofVisit New England andVisit Connecticut

Owner ofVisit New England andVisit Connecticut Rachel Lenda : director of tourism, Connecticut’s Department of Economic and Community Development

Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

