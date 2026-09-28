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Where We Live

How to make the most of fall in Connecticut

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published September 28, 2026 at 7:15 AM EDT
A rainbow appears behind a line of trees as afternoon storm clouds pass over the East Hartford area Monday, October 17, 2023.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
A rainbow appears behind a line of trees as afternoon storm clouds pass over the East Hartford area Monday, October 17, 2023.

There’s something about fall in Connecticut that makes even the most ordinary Saturday feel a little more special.

Maybe it’s a walk through the changing leaves, a warm cider donut after apple picking, or the annual debate over which apple variety reigns supreme.

This hour, we’re rounding up some of the things that make autumn here so much fun, including a few ideas you may not have tried before. So grab your sweater and your calendar, because there’s a lot to squeeze in before winter arrives!

Guests:

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Chloe Wynne
Chloe is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live at Connecticut Public. She's also the host and a producer of the narrative podcast "Generation: Gilmore Girls." Before that, she produced and reported for VPM and Story Mechanics on the investigative podcast 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence.' She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021. Reach her at cwynne@ctpublic.org.
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Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen