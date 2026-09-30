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'Man in the Mirror': New book tells story of Jordan Neely, the homeless man killed by Daniel Penny

WBUR
Published September 30, 2026 at 12:02 PM EDT
Protesters hold "Justice for Jordan Neely" signs after Daniel Penny arrives at court, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in New York. (Heather Khalifa/AP)
Heather Khalifa/AP
Protesters hold "Justice for Jordan Neely" signs after Daniel Penny arrives at court, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in New York. (Heather Khalifa/AP)

Bestselling author Anand Giridharadas joins us to discuss his new book, “Man In the Mirror: Hope, Struggle, and Belonging in an American City.”

The book follows the story of a Black homeless man named Jordan Neely who was killed on a subway train when 24-year-old white Marine Daniel Penny put him in a fatal chokehold.

Giridharadas spent three years reporting on the lives of everyone touched by the case, holding a mirror up to a city and a nation wrestling with mental illness, public safety, crumbling trust in institutions and the dangerous impulse to take matters into one’s own hands.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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