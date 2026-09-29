CT laws effective Oct. 1: AI, Flock cameras, ICE enforcement

Nearly 100 Connecticut laws on a range of issues from immigration enforcement to distracted driving will fully or partially take effect on Oct. 1.

Connecticut laws are passed by the General Assembly during the legislative session each year — this year’s ran from Feb. 4 to May 6 — or in a special session. They typically take effect on Jan. 1, July 1 or Oct. 1.

Here is a look at some of the laws that will go into effect.

License plate readers

Automated license plate readers are often referred to as Flock cameras because one of the top sellers of these devices, which record data like a vehicle’s license plate number, make and model, is the company Flock Safety.

With residents across the state raising data privacy concerns about the use of the data collected by the cameras, Connecticut lawmakers passed a law earlier this year restricting the use of the cameras, which entities the data can be shared with and how long the information captured can be kept.

The bill restricts the amount of time that data is retained to 21 days, and it bans the use of data for immigration enforcement, investigating people who have sought or received abortions or transgender care, or finding the identity of someone “engaged in an activity protected under the First Amendment to the United States Constitution.”

The state also restricts sharing of this data with out-of-state agencies outside of New York, Massachusetts or Rhode Island, unless the law enforcement agency or task force “provides a written declaration affirming that any data received will be used in compliance with the prohibitions set forth” in the state law.

Immigration enforcement

In response to concerns about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions across the country, state lawmakers passed a law earlier this year that establishes “protected areas” — including schools, hospitals, social service agency facilities and houses of worship — where people may not be arrested solely on the basis of a civil offense, such as an immigration violation.

The bill also includes a section that allows state residents to sue federal law enforcement agents for violations of their constitutional rights.

Wage theft

Lawmakers revised a law this session that already allowed state officials to issue stop work orders to entities being investigated for wage theft.

The revision gives the comptroller the power to temporarily halt payments to contractors working on state-funded projects if those contractors are being investigated for wage theft violations. The measure was previously introduced in 2025, but did not pass.

AI transparency

The Connecticut Artificial Intelligence Responsibility and Transparency Act, or CART, made significant progress on prior efforts to pass legislation related to artificial intelligence.

Among the law’s impact is new expectations for companies that offer AI chatbots to children. The act requires them to implement a protocol to detect and address chats indicating a risk of self-harm.

It also requires employers to provide a written notice when using AI to make decisions that impact employment statuses.

Distracted driving

New language was added to the state’s existing laws to clarify and expand what is considered distracted driving. Under the current law drivers engaged in a phone call or texting while on the road, without using the hands-free feature, are considered distracted.

Under the new law, anyone holding a phone while driving is considered distracted, a change meant to include activities like scrolling. There still remains an exception for emergency calls.

Separately, distracted driving in a highway work zone will now be considered reckless driving, currently it is considered a misdemeanor.

Female genital mutilation

In an effort to stop the ritual which is still performed in around 30 countries, Public Act 26-5 bans female genital mutilation in the state, making it a class D felony.

The law also allows girls 12 years old and under to testify via video recordings from outside the courtroom.

Exempt from the new law are physicians or licensed professional who perform the procedure if it is medically necessary.

This story was originally published by the Connecticut Mirror.

