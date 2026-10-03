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Fresh Air Weekend: Actor Kyle MacLachlan; Inside a global cyber scam

NPR
Published October 3, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Kyle MacLachlan poses in London on Dec. 3, 2025.
Scott A. Garfitt
/
Invision/AP
Kyle MacLachlan poses in London on Dec. 3, 2025.

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from the past, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Kyle MacLachlan says he was David Lynch's "submersible" into dark places: MacLachlan was 23 when he auditioned for Lynch's adaptation of Dune. The two would go on to work together on the cult classics Blue Velvet and Twin Peaks. MacLachlan's new memoir is Fictional Selves.

I didn't think Pachinko could be topped. Then I read American Hagwon: Min Jin Lee's new novel is the third in a planned four-novel series about the Korean diaspora. Nearly 10 years in the making, this sweeping-but-intimate 600+ page book is overwhelming — in a good way.

Inside a "modern slavery situation" where cyber scammers are victims themselves: Wired's Andy Greenberg explains how a cybercrime operation in Southeast Asia trapped computer engineers into defrauding victims of billions of dollars. Plus, he discusses the scam involving Fresh Air.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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