© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Judge pauses CT ban on the sale of guns that can be turned into quick-firing weapons

Connecticut Public Radio | By Matt Dwyer
Published October 2, 2026 at 1:10 PM EDT
A machine gun conversion device for a Glock hand gun was in custody of the ATF Boston Bureau. The device can convert the Glock into a machine gun after the "switch" is installed. It can be made with a 3-d printer.
John Tlumacki / Boston Globe
/
Getty
A machine gun conversion device for a Glock hand gun was in custody of the ATF Boston Bureau. The device can convert the Glock into a machine gun after the "switch" is installed. It can be made with a 3-d printer.

A federal judge temporarily blocked an effort by Connecticut to ban the sale of handguns that can be turned into virtual machine guns.

The weapons can be made to fire more quickly through the addition of a device called a Glock switch.

The ruling came just hours before the gun sale ban would have taken effect on October 1. Handgun-maker Glock went to court to stop the Connecticut law.

District of Connecticut federal Judge Kari Dooley agreed with some of the company's arguments, at least on a preliminary basis.

She found that the law is likely unconstitutional under the second amendment right to bear arms.

In a decision, the judge wrote that it appears the law is inconsistent with the historical tradition of firearms regulation in the United States.

“The Court concludes that reliance on the proving laws, even when viewed through the lens of a legitimate regulation of machine guns, at this juncture, does not adequately rebut the presumption that the statute is unconstitutional under the Second Amendment,” Dooley wrote.

Connecticut officials argued that there is a tradition of restricting the sale of guns that fire a large number of bullets quickly, like machine guns. The state also pointed to proving laws from several states at the time of the nation’s founding, that set specifications for firearms or required inspection before a gun could be sold.

The judge issued a preliminary order, which blocks the law from taking effect while the case plays out in court.

The judge’s ruling included the Glock lawsuit, and a similar legal challenge to the law filed by the Shelton-based National Shooting Sports Foundation, a trade association for the firearms industry. Shadow Systems and Blue Trail Range Corporation also joined that lawsuit.

The companies argued that allowing a ban on the gun sales to go into effect would hurt their bottom lines.
Tags
News Latest News
Matt Dwyer
Matt Dwyer is an editor, reporter and midday host for Connecticut Public's news department. He produces local news during All Things Considered.
See stories by Matt Dwyer

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.