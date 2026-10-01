Thousands of refugees, asylees and others lose Medicaid, but CT has safety nets 

State officials estimate approximately 3,200 noncitizens in Connecticut will lose their Medicaid insurance coverage Thursday due to changes in federal eligibility rules.

Sweeping legislation passed by Congress last year and backed by President Donald Trump, previously known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, eliminates eligibility under Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program for people who are legally in the U.S. — refugees, asylees, domestic violence survivors, victims of trafficking and Afghan and Iraqi allies who aided the U.S. in foreign wars.

“It was one part of how we were able to help them rebuild their lives,” said Maggie Mitchell Salem, executive director of Integrated Refugee & Immigrant Services. The New Haven profit was also due to stop receiving funding Oct. 1 that helped it and other organizations support Afghan allies and refugees who arrived in the past five years, Mitchell Salem said.

Liza Andrews, vice president of government relations at the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence, said people with immigration issues are particularly vulnerable to the elimination of their medical insurance.

“They have an additional number of obstacles and challenges to staying safe,” she said, adding that removing their access to Medicaid is "inhumane."

Those affected by the changes this month will not be eligible for subsidized plans through the state insurance exchange, Access Health CT, starting Jan. 1, 2027.

Emergency Medicaid under federal law will remain available for qualifying emergency services.

“But it does not provide the comprehensive coverage these individuals have today,” said Mark Schaefer, vice president of system innovation and financing at the Connecticut Hospital Association. “Services that do not qualify for emergency Medicaid, including non-emergent emergency department and hospital outpatient care, could contribute to increased uncompensated care."

Schaefer said hospitals will continue to care for patients who need services, regardless of their insurance status or ability to pay.

There is no impact on lawfully present children or pregnant women currently covered under Connecticut Medicaid, according to the Connecticut Department of Social Services.

Mitchell Salem of IRIS said the nonprofit was working with other groups to assist people who are affected.

“We don't want people to think that there is no help available,” she said. “The community health centers, that network across the state, has been just amazing at making sure that immigrants know that they have a place to turn."

Melissa Meyers, CEO of Generations Family Health Center in Willimantic, Norwich and Putnam, said all federally qualified health centers in Connecticut remain available to see patients regardless of insurance status.

Also, Connecticut’s postpartum coverage extends coverage for up to 12 months following pregnancy for individuals enrolled in HUSKY B prenatal care.

“Connecticut has proactively designed these programs to ensure that some of our most vulnerable residents — children, pregnant and postpartum individuals — regardless of immigration status have access to coverage as these programs existed before this transition,” said Christine Stuart of DSS.