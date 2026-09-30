Kosta Diamantis, former CT official who fled to Greece, sentenced to 7 years in prison

Kosta Diamantis, Connecticut’s former deputy budget director who became a fugitive when he fled to Greece, was sentenced to prison on Wednesday in a federal corruption case.

A federal judge in Bridgeport sentenced Diamantis to seven years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for 21 counts of extortion, bribery and lying to federal investigators.

Diamantis was sentenced in absentia, as he remains in Greece where he is also a citizen.

Diamantis’ attorney, Norm Pattis, said he expected a longer sentence for his client.

“Seven years,” Pattis said. “I was certainly surprised it wasn't more. So, was it fair? Does it ever make sense to send a 70-year-old man to prison on a financial crime when he's already lost everything? I have my doubts.”

Diamantis is now a fugitive after fleeing the U.S. to Greece earlier in September ahead of his initial sentencing date on a federal bribery and extortion conviction, stemming from his role overseeing school construction project funding.

Diamantis has reportedly sought a pardon from President Donald Trump. However, in a statement to Connecticut Public, a White House official said the administration was not tracking Diamantis’ pardon application and had never heard of Diamantis.

Pattis was unfazed.

“The pardon process is opaque, and given my experience with pardons on behalf of quote unquote high-profile defendants, getting a straight answer out of the White House about a pardon is difficult, and it's often the case that the left hand doesn't know what the right is doing,” Pattis said.

But while Diamantis is still at large, Judge Stefan Underhill did not impose additional penalties as a result of Diamantis’ escape to Greece.

Diamantis has consistently claimed innocence and has characterized his trial and conviction as a “theater of political targeting” by Biden-era Department of Justice officials as noted in a letter he penned that was distributed outside of court by Pattis Wednesday.

“Today you shall impose a sentence on me for a conviction that lacks a foundation and impartial justice beginning on October 28th 2021 and continue to this very day,” Diamantis said. “While I acknowledge the procedural finality of today’s hearing, I maintain my absolute innocence.”

While Diamantis is still a free man, Pattis said his client has suffered greatly and mentioned the federal government will seize Diamantis’ house in Farmington.

Pattis said federal authorities will videotape the contents of Diamantis’ house, and his children will be able to access the home until the end of the week.

“At 9 a.m. Friday, title to the home will vest in the United States government, and they will own it,” Pattis said.

Pattis said he did not believe Diamantis was in the right “state of mind” when he fled the country. He also urged the court to consider the “devastating” nature of Diamantis’ situation and described him as being “financially underwater."

Underhill dismissed the claim that Diamantis’ escape to Greece was involuntary.

Federal attorneys have made several attempts to return Diamantis to the U.S., but Pattis noted a 95-year-old treaty between Greece and the United States may absolve the Greek government of having to extradite Diamantis. Pattis said it is uncommon for Greece to extradite its own citizens.

Federal attorney Jonathan Francis confirmed that Diamantis purchased a ticket for a flight that departed from Athens Tuesday. Francis said he was in contact with a State Department-hired official brought on to escort Diamantis through the airport.

“He could have come back yesterday; everything was paid for, everything was ready. He chose not to show up,” Francis said in court.

