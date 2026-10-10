© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fresh Air Weekend: Murray Hill; Michael Douglas

NPR
Published October 10, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Murray Hill
Don Spiro
/
Simon & Schuster
Murray Hill

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from the past, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

"Here I am, my full, authentic self": Murray Hill charts his own course in Showbiz!: Hill co-starred in HBO's Somebody Somewhere and has hosted drag king shows and queer cabarets. "This is my mantra … if you don't see yourself represented, go out and represent yourself," he says.

The New Yorker cartoonists offer a lighthearted take on the city's Saddest Kitchens: A new graphic book called The Two Saddest Kitchens, by Roz Chast and Jason Adam Katzenstein, has our book critic Maureen Corrigan laughing and feeling better about her own avoidance of the kitchen.

Michael Douglas on life in the limelight: "Being yourself on screen is not easy": Douglas grew up in the shadow of his famous father, Kirk, before establishing himself as an Oscar-winning actor and producer. In One Helluva Ride, he reflects on his early life and Hollywood career.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Copyright 2026 NPR

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate