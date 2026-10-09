© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Landlords are requiring alternative security deposits, now housing advocates are pushing back

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published October 9, 2026 at 4:25 PM EDT
FILE: The security deposit alternatives have popped up in recent years, according to Connecticut Fair Housing Center co-director and staff attorney Pamela Heller. The fees are not refundable and are often renewed yearly alongside the lease.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: The security deposit alternatives have popped up in recent years, according to Connecticut Fair Housing Center co-director and staff attorney Pamela Heller. The fees are not refundable and are often renewed yearly alongside the lease.

Some landlords are requiring new tenants to pay an alternative form of security deposit which demands they pay the deposit in monthly installments instead of providing the traditional lump sum.

Connecticut lawmakers and housing advocates are calling the practice a deceptive scheme.

The security deposit alternatives have popped up in recent years, according to Connecticut Fair Housing Center co-director and staff attorney Pamela Heller.

The fees are not refundable and are often renewed yearly alongside the lease.

Security deposit alternatives are particularly damaging for lower income renters who utilize Section 8 housing vouchers, Heller said.

“Charging them this type of fee, especially on a regular basis, really interferes with their ability to use their voucher because they don't have extra money,” Heller said. “Their rent amount is based on their income. It won't take this into account.”

The motivation for landlords to use the alternative system is also unclear, since landlords wouldn’t have readily available funds to fix any apartment damage, like a traditional security deposit provides, according to Heller.

“It is a housing discrimination issue from our perspective if landlords are requiring this,” Heller said. “Especially if they're only requiring it of people with vouchers, because that is disparate treatment under the fair housing laws.”

FILE: U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal along with Sen. Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts, requested the FTC issue rules requiring disclosures regarding the full costs and fees, reimbursement obligations and non-refundable nature of these products.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal along with Sen. Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts, requested the FTC issue rules requiring disclosures regarding the full costs and fees, reimbursement obligations and non-refundable nature of these products.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal sent a letter to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), requesting an investigation into the practice. Blumenthal is also calling for stronger oversight and regulation of the companies that operate the alternative security deposits.

Renters incur greater costs when agreeing to the security deposit alternative, Blumenthal said.

“Tenants can be deceived, fooled into thinking that somehow the money is refundable, which it’s not, or that it can be used to reimburse for damages, which it will not,” Blumenthal said.

Blumenthal, along with Sen. Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts, requested the FTC issue rules requiring disclosures regarding the full costs and fees, reimbursement obligations and non-refundable nature of these products.

Blumenthal and Warren also want the FTC to prohibit misleading marketing practices that misrepresent how the alternative deposits compare to traditional security deposits.

The Connecticut Apartment Association (CTAA) issued a statement saying it is concerned about the implications of limiting security deposit methods.

“CTAA supports measures that allow Connecticut residents to secure housing more quickly, especially when they have marginal credit or income qualifications,” the statement read. “Restricting flexibility on deposits may unintentionally backfire on people dealing with financial hardship, shutting the door on people who deserve a fair chance.”
Tags
News Latest News
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.