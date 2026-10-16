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Climate activist group claims credit for protester who disrupted Maine Senate debate

Maine Public | By Steve Mistler
Published October 16, 2026 at 2:33 PM EDT
A student climate change activist interrupts the U.S. Senate debate between Republican Sen. Susan Collins and Democrat Troy Jackson on Oct. 15, 2026.
Rebecca Conley
/
Maine Public
A student climate change activist interrupts the U.S. Senate debate between Republican Sen. Susan Collins and Democrat Troy Jackson on Oct. 15, 2026.

A group pushing for action on climate change is claiming credit for a protester who interrupted a televised Maine U.S. Senate debate on Thursday.

In a release, the Sunrise Movement said the outburst during the debate hosted by Maine Public was part of a campaign in which youth activists confront politicians. The group also identified the protestor as a Bowdoin College student.

That student was allowed into the ticketed event because he was wearing a press credential that appeared to be from the Bowdoin Orient, the college's student newspaper. But the editor of the paper told Maine Public that it did not send any reporters to the event and that the credential was likely fabricated.

The Sunrise Movement bills itself as a youth activist group. It uses aggressive and controversial tactics to raise awareness about climate change. Maine Public asked the group whether impersonating reporters is standard practice, but it did not respond to the inquiry.

The interruption prompted Republican Sen. Susan Collins to claim the protester is a supporter of her opponent, Democrat Troy Jackson. Jackson responded by telling Collins to shut up and that he did not know the protester.

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New England News Collaborative
Steve Mistler
Journalist Steve Mistler is Maine Public’s chief politics and government correspondent. He is based at the State House.
See stories by Steve Mistler

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

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The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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