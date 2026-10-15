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‘No Kings’ rallies planned for Saturday across CT

Connecticut Public Radio | By Staff Report
Published October 15, 2026 at 2:49 PM EDT
FILE: Thousands rally at the “No Kings” protest at the capitol in Hartford on March 28, 2026.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Thousands rally at the “No Kings” protest at the capitol in Hartford on March 28, 2026.

The “No Kings” movement will be back on Saturday across Connecticut and the country.

There will be dozens of rallies around the state, with a focus on early voting for the Nov. 3 election. That includes events at the State Capitol in Hartford, as well as Middletown City Hall, the New Haven Green, New London’s Parade Plaza, and the Havemeyer Building in Greenwich.

Local gatherings will be drawing attention to moves by the Trump administration that organizers see as anti-democratic, said Jim Chapdelaine, founder of Indivisible CT, one of the organizing groups.

“The efforts to roll back voting rights, to impede voting, to redistrict, to now take control of elections away from the states and put it into the hands of the federal government, which is completely unconstitutional,” Chapdelaine said.

Back in March, thousands of Connecticut residents rallied at dozens of events across the state as part of the national “No Kings” protests. Similar events took place last year.

Learn more

Learn more about rallies planned in Connecticut and beyond at the “No Kings” website.

Connecticut Public's Chris Polansky contributed to this report.
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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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