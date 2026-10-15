‘No Kings’ rallies planned for Saturday across CT

The “No Kings” movement will be back on Saturday across Connecticut and the country.

There will be dozens of rallies around the state, with a focus on early voting for the Nov. 3 election. That includes events at the State Capitol in Hartford, as well as Middletown City Hall, the New Haven Green, New London’s Parade Plaza, and the Havemeyer Building in Greenwich.

Local gatherings will be drawing attention to moves by the Trump administration that organizers see as anti-democratic, said Jim Chapdelaine, founder of Indivisible CT , one of the organizing groups.

“The efforts to roll back voting rights, to impede voting, to redistrict, to now take control of elections away from the states and put it into the hands of the federal government, which is completely unconstitutional,” Chapdelaine said.

Back in March, thousands of Connecticut residents rallied at dozens of events across the state as part of the national “No Kings” protests. Similar events took place last year.

Learn more

Learn more about rallies planned in Connecticut and beyond at the “ No Kings” website.

Connecticut Public's Chris Polansky contributed to this report.