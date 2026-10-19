© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

For Julianna Glasse, 'This is What Happens When Women Read'

WBUR
Published October 19, 2026 at 12:06 PM EDT
The cover of "This is What Happens When Women Read" and author Julianna Glasse. (Courtesy of Spiegel & Grau and Andrew Zaeh)
Courtesy of Spiegel & Grau and Andrew Zaeh
The cover of "This is What Happens When Women Read" and author Julianna Glasse. (Courtesy of Spiegel & Grau and Andrew Zaeh)

Julianna Glasse was raised evangelical Christian, and had a marriage and a musical career rooted in faith. But when she started to read books on philosophy and feminism, she no longer felt as if she could continue in that life.

Host Robin Young speaks with Glasse about her memoir, “This is What Happens When Women Read.”

Book excerpt: ‘This is What Happens When Women Read’

By Julianna Glasse

Excerpted from “This Is What Happens When Women Read” Copyright © 2026 by Julianna Glasse. Used by permission of Spiegel & Grau. All rights reserved. No part of this excerpt may be reproduced or reprinted without permission in writing from the publisher.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
NPR Books We Love

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content