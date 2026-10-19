© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

In new memoir actor Kyle MacLachlan explores his 'Fictional Selves'

WBUR
Published October 19, 2026 at 12:05 PM EDT
The cover of "Fictional Selves" and author Kyle Maclachlan. (Courtesy of Crown Publishing Group and Sophy Holland)
Courtesy of Crown Publishing Group and Sophy Holland
The cover of "Fictional Selves" and author Kyle Maclachlan. (Courtesy of Crown Publishing Group and Sophy Holland)

Kyle MacLachlan was a regional theater actor when he was discovered and cast in the starring role in David Lynch’s 1984 movie “Dune.” Despite that film’s failure, MacLachlan has built a successful career. He writes about it all in his new memoir “Fictional Selves.”

MacLachlan recently spoke with Here & Now‘s Emiko Tamagawa at WBUR CitySpace. This is an excerpt of that conversation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR

Tags
NPR Books We Love

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content