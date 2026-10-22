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Tiny Desk Radio: Shirley Caesar, Sam Smith, CeCe Winans

NPR
Published October 22, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
Zayrha Rodriguez

Tiny Desk Radio takes y'all to church on this episode. Host Bobby Carter presents three artists backed by choirs: Shirley Caesar, English pop singer Sam Smith and gospel music legend CeCe Winans.

Look for Tiny Desk Radio on your local NPR station.

Shirley Caesar: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

Sam Smith: Tiny Desk Concert

CeCe Winans: Tiny Desk Concert

Tiny Desk Radio is produced by Walter Ray Watson and Noah Caldwell. Lars Gotrich is our series editor. Our technical director is Neil Tevault. Suraya Mohamed is the executive producer of NPR MUSIC. Sonali Mehta is the executive director. And our theme was composed by Kaelin Ellis.

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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