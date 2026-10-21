© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Housing advocates say homelessness should be a protected class, following a recent spike in attacks

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published October 21, 2026 at 5:28 PM EDT
FILE; A man pushes a shopping cart of belongings on the New Haven Green on December 17, 2025.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
FILE; A man pushes a shopping cart of belongings on the New Haven Green on December 17, 2025.

People experiencing homelessness in Connecticut are not a protected class in the way people are protected from discrimination based on religion, race or sexual orientation, among other groups.

But, state lawmakers and housing advocates say making homelessness a protected class may be integral to fighting an uptick in attacks against Connecticut’s homeless population.

A series of attacks and harassment of a homeless encampment in Milford, followed by a violent assault against an unhoused resident in Bridgeport, brought lawmakers and housing advocates together to discuss ways to change the state’s attitude and treatment of the unhoused.

The victims’ housing status is intrinsically linked to their victimization, according to Jennifer Paradis, executive director of the Beth-El Center in Milford, the city’s main homeless shelter.

“This is what love looks like: finding policies that work for the folks who are living outdoors and bring them safety and security immediately and in the future through policies that ensure housing is a protected class,” Paradis said.
As of October 1st 2026, swastikas have been spray-painted on trees surrounding an encampment community in Milford, Connecticut.
Beth-El Center, Inc.
FILE: As of October 1st 2026, swastikas have been spray-painted on trees surrounding an encampment community in Milford, Connecticut.

One of the crimes against the Milford encampment involved spraypainting swastikas onto nearby trees, a move Paradis said Milford police are escalating to a hate crime.

However, the charges that will be raised against the other attackers in Milford are unclear as homelessness is not a protected class.

“Applying a hate crime charge to somebody requires us to see the person who the hate crime was targeted for as a vulnerable class,” Paradis said. “In terms of law at this point in time, because of the federal administration, the rollbacks of protections related to people experiencing homelessness, we don't have those grounds anymore.”

Milford police confirmed they’ve identified several suspects.

Bridgeport police also have a person of interest in the attack on a 22-year-old man who remains in critical condition after his head was beaten with a rock while he slept on a park bench in B.J. Brown Park, according to Police Chief Roderick Porter.

Experts say the rise in attacks against homeless people isn’t unique to Connecticut, according to attorney Sadia Rahman, with the National Homelessness Law Center.

Similar attacks have taken place around the country, including five murdered unhoused residents in Lansing, Mich., suggesting a potential serial killer targeting the homeless community, according to Rahman.

“It's part of a broader wave of violence targeting people experiencing homelessness across this country,” Rahman said. “This year alone, we've seen reports of dozens of assaults against homeless people, from Oklahoma City to Binghamton, New York, to Omaha, Nebraska, and beyond.”

Both changing national rhetoric and the rolling back of policies and funding for programs that help unhoused residents find shelter and offer protections are the root cause, Rahman said.

“Trump and his allies have treated homeless people as criminals because they can’t afford the rent, called for our neighbors to be forcibly removed from city streets and cheered on proposals to create government-run homeless detention camps,” Rahman said.

State lawmakers were noncommittal on what specific policies may be proposed in the next legislative session to bolster safety for the unhoused, but suggested Connecticut does, and should continue to, operate differently than Washington, D.C.

State lawmakers also said the state needs to focus on solving the root cause of homelessness as a long-term preventative for these types of attacks.
Tags
News Latest News
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.