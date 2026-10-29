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After dozens of COVID-era veteran deaths in Holyoke, a new 'soldier's home' is unveiled

New England Public Media | By Jill Kaufman
Published October 29, 2026 at 5:03 PM EDT
A rendering of the new veterans home in Holyoke, Massachusetts.
courtesy
/
Walsh Brothers
A rendering of the new veterans home in Holyoke, Massachusetts.

Massachusetts new state-of-the-art Veterans Home in Holyoke was unveiled Thursday, marking a major milestone in the transformation of veterans care in the state.

Formerly known as the Holyoke Soldiers' Home, the facility was constructed at the site of a deadly 2020 COVID-19 outbreak, where at least 76 veterans died — a tragedy that helped the push to replace it.

The new facility will expand capacity to 234 beds and provide veterans with comfortable living spaces designed to promote independence and community say officials involved in its design and construction. A new Memorial Garden at the entrance of the "campus" will honor veterans who passed away at the original Home, especially those lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We can never undo the tragedy that happened at Holyoke, but we can honor those we lost by making sure nothing like it happens again," said Governor Maura Healey.

To mark the milestone, Healey was joined Thursday by U.S. Senator Edward Markey, U.S. Congressman Richard Neal, Veterans Services Secretary Eric Goralnick, veterans, families, staff and other officials.

A $56 million settlement was reached four years ago in a civil lawsuit over the deadly COVID-19 outbreak.

The deal was between families of veterans who died from COVID-19, or those who got sick while living at the facility from March 1 to June 23, 2020 — and the administration of then Gov. Charlie Baker. The estates of the deceased were expected to receive at least $400,000 while survivors can get a minimum of $10,000.

On Thursday, Veterans Services Secretary Eric Goralnick said this moment was about more than opening a new building. It is keeping a promise.

“This new home stands as our commitment that every veteran who walks through these doors will receive the dignity, safety, and care they earned," Goralnick said.

The new building is a testament to the state's high regard for military veterans said
Massachusetts Senate President Karen Spilka.

"After it became clear that nothing about the status quo was working in Holyoke, our Legislature—led in large part by Senator John Velis and Senator Michael Rush.... pledged that the residents of our Veterans Home would have nothing but the very best," Spilka said.

A new design for a new era

The new 350,000-square-foot Veterans Home at Holyoke replaces the original long-term care facility, which first opened in 1952, according to state officials. The building features 212 private rooms with individual bathrooms, along with 11 double-occupancy rooms.

Designed around the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' small-house model, the facility organizes living spaces into smaller, home-like communities with shared dining, living and gathering areas to promote independence, connection and personalized care.

The building also includes upgraded clinical and rehabilitation facilities, a dental suite, outdoor gardens and community spaces. A dedicated 30-bed memory care unit will provide specialized support for veterans with cognitive impairments.

The campus will also feature additional outdoor spaces, including therapeutic gardens and walking areas, designed to support residents' physical and emotional well-being.

Veterans and staff will transition into the new building in phases to ensure continuity of care and minimize disruptions. A second phase of the project will include a 40-person adult day health program to serve veterans living in the surrounding community, with full project completion anticipated in summer 2028.

Staffing, licensure - and expanded services for women

Registered nurse and certified nursing assistant staffing levels are now twice the national averages, while hospitalization and outpatient emergency room visit rates are approximately 46 percent below national averages, according to the the governor's office.

The Home has also expanded services for women veterans, eliminated the use of temporary agency staff and now relies on permanent employees, and strengthened safety practices.

Holyoke and Chelsea have both achieved full state and federal licensure and certification from the Department of Public Health, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

“This ribbon cutting marks an important milestone for Holyoke and the Commonwealth, reflecting a shared investment in our veterans and their well-being," said Holyoke Mayor Joshua A. Garcia. "We are ...grateful to the veterans, their families, and the dedicated staff who fulfill its mission."

Construction ran ahead of schedule, according to the Healey administration, with remaining work on the campus expected to be completed by summer 2028.

Reporting from Adam Frenier from NEPM was used in this story.

Tags
New England News Collaborative
Jill Kaufman
Jill Kaufman has been a reporter and host at NEPM since 2005. Before that she spent 10 years at WBUR in Boston, producing The Connection with Christopher Lydon, and reporting and hosting. Jill was also a host of NHPR's daily talk show The Exchange and an editor at PRX's The World.
See stories by Jill Kaufman

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