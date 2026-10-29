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This Halloween, Westport residents share what spooks them

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eddy Martinez
Published October 29, 2026 at 4:47 PM EDT
Westport resident Chris Tierno and his wife, Nicole, are dressed up as members of the Addams family alongside their children at the annual Westport Halloween Parade on 10/28/26, Tierno and his wife say they're more scared about cost of living issues like inflation.
Eddy Martinez
/
Connecticut Public
Westport resident Chris Tierno and his wife, Nicole, are dressed up as members of the Addams family alongside their children at the annual Westport Halloween Parade on 10/28/26, Tierno and his wife say they're more scared about cost of living issues like inflation.

Fielden Brelsford, 8, lives in Westport and like many, Fielden is scared about the tyranny of the unknown in the runup to Halloween, but for him it means taking a school test with no warning.

“Because like in elementary school, like you don't know when they're gonna come, like when they're gonna happen? It's kind of scary,” Fielden said.

Fielden walked with his family outside of Westport Town Hall as the annual Halloween parade wound down across the street Wednesday. Town officials say they’re not entirely sure when the parade tradition began, but they say it has become a source of community connection.

They say it has brought people together, even if it's to share what spooks them this year, which can be anything from mundane home repairs to the sudden realization they’ve given up city life for a more tranquil suburban setting.

Westport, one of the more well off communities in Fairfield County, where the median household income is over $206,000 a year, is still feeling the effects of an economy where nearly everything from housing to food has gotten more expensive.

Chris Tierno, and his family dressed up as the Addams Family. Tierno said kitchen table issues have him spooked.

“Oh, what's scaring me? The economy, inflation, man, inflation,” Tierno said.

Tierno’s wife Nicole, who dressed as Mortcia Addams, agrees.

“So many things. Inflation, gas prices, all of the things,” Nicole Tierno said.

Dana Rossi, who walked with his children at the parade, said he’s spooked by the prospect of having to pay for home repairs due to the weather.

“Yeah, the flooding and the rain that we had,” Rossi said.

Yet others like Kathryn McGehee, who’s toddler aged son screamed when asked what scared them this year, was more literal.

“I just moved from the city, and being in the suburbs at night is a lot darker… like I'm getting out of my car at night. I'm like, ‘it's dark. It's dark here,” McGhee said.

Despite moments of fear, these residents were all smiles as they celebrated the parade.

Phoebe Koskinas, a program specialist for the town said the parade also helps boost the business of downtown merchants.

But Koskinas said keeping the event a draw for residents is also a bit nerve wracking. .

“The most challenging part is the anxiety of ‘hey, is this going to turn out the way we wanted to,” Koskinas said. “And every year I'm happy to say that it does turn out great, and we've had a great experience.”
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Eddy Martinez
Eddy Martinez is a breaking news and general assignment reporter for Connecticut Public, focusing on Fairfield County.
See stories by Eddy Martinez

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

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All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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