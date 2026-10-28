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CT town to get new Hartford Line train station, decades after losing passenger rail service

Connecticut Public Radio | By Chris Polansky
Published October 28, 2026 at 4:57 PM EDT
State Senator John Kissel raises his hands after a ceremonial groundbreaking at a news conference on October 28, 2026, to announce the start of construction on a new train station in Enfield. The $125 million station will restore passenger rail service to the town for the first time since 1986, connecting Enfield to the Hartford Line. From left: Enfield Deputy Mayor Joh Santanella, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, Kissel, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz, and Enfield Town Councilwoman Carol Hall.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
State Senator John Kissel raises his hands after a ceremonial groundbreaking at a news conference on October 28, 2026, to announce the start of construction on a new train station in Enfield. The $125 million station will restore passenger rail service to the town for the first time since 1986, connecting Enfield to the Hartford Line. From left: Enfield Deputy Mayor Joh Santanella, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, Kissel, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz, and Enfield Town Councilwoman Carol Hall.

Officials gathered in the Thompsonville section of Enfield on Wednesday morning for a ceremonial groundbreaking for a new Hartford Line train station.

“After all these 40 years of waiting, we’re finally getting it done,” said Gov. Ned Lamont.

A previous train station serving the area closed in 1986 due to low ridership. State Sen. John Kissel, an Enfield Republican, said that closure was a blow to the town.

“I think as soon as the train station was closed down back in the mid '80s, people in Thompsonville and Enfield and north-central Connecticut realized that it was a big mistake,” Kissel said.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont (left) and Congressman Joe Courtney laugh while holding a historic photograph of Harry S. Truman campaigning in Enfield during a news conference on October 28, 2026, to announce the start of construction on a new train station in Enfield. The $125 million station will restore passenger rail service to the town for the first time since 1986, connecting Enfield to the Hartford Line.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont (left) and Congressman Joe Courtney laugh while holding a historic photograph of Harry S. Truman campaigning in Enfield during a news conference on October 28, 2026, to announce the start of construction on a new train station in Enfield. The $125 million station will restore passenger rail service to the town for the first time since 1986, connecting Enfield to the Hartford Line.

Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto said plans for the station stretch back decades. He said the $125 million project is a joint state and federal effort, with about 85% of the bill being footed by Connecticut.

“That shows the commitment from our state of Connecticut to investing in rail here and getting people moving again in Connecticut,” Eucalitto said.

Eucalitto said there’s a real demand for passenger rail service.

“People in Connecticut want to use the service on the Hartford Line,” he said. “I think last year we had close to 600,000 people riding on the Hartford Line, and that’s beyond what it was pre-COVID. So the demand is there and we’ve proven the demand, and I think that’s what showed the federal government that this is a smart investment to build in Enfield.”

Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett T. Eucalitto speaks during a news conference on October 28, 2026, to announce the start of construction on a new train station in Enfield. The $125 million station will restore passenger rail service to the town for the first time since 1986, connecting Enfield to the Hartford Line.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett T. Eucalitto speaks during a news conference on October 28, 2026, to announce the start of construction on a new train station in Enfield. The $125 million station will restore passenger rail service to the town for the first time since 1986, connecting Enfield to the Hartford Line.

Eucalitto said travel times were estimated to be 23 minutes southbound to Hartford and 13 minutes northbound to Springfield, Massachusetts once service begins in 2030.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz highlighted the role the station could play in the lives of local residents.

“In this area, about 18% of the people who live here don’t have a car,” Bysiewicz said. “So to give opportunity for people to hop on a train and work in Springfield or Hartford or Windsor Locks is a really big deal.”
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Chris Polansky
Chris Polansky joined Connecticut Public in March 2023 as a general assignment and breaking news reporter based in Hartford. He’s previously worked as a reporter, producer, host and anchor at Public Radio Tulsa in Tulsa, Okla.; Utah Public Radio in Logan, Utah; and Lehigh Valley Public Media in Bethlehem, Pa. His work has also appeared on WNYC’s Gothamist, NPR.org, and NPR’s Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, and newscasts.
See stories by Chris Polansky

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SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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