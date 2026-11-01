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Sunday Puzzle: All over the place

NPR | By Will Shortz
Published November 1, 2026 at 8:00 AM EST
Sunday Puzzle
NPR
Sunday Puzzle

On-air challenge

Every answer today is a two-word name of a place somewhere in the U.S. It can be a city, state, river, mountain or something else. I'll give you clues to these names. In each case the initial letters in the clue are also the initial letters of the answer.

Ex. Florida Locale —> FORT LAUDERDALE

1. Northeast Haven

2. Pioneers' Pinnacle

3. Storied Fire

4. Molten Lava

5. Oil Capital

6. Lotsa Vacationers

7. Newlyweds' Favorite

8. Dry (very!)

9. Hydroelectric Development

10. Port Honolulu

11. Engineered Channel

12. Health Spa

[Three-word answer:]

13. Minnesota's Sizable Population

Last week's challenge

The commercial name "iPhone" starts with a lowercase "i" and has a capital P inside it. Think of two well-known companies whose logos also start with lowercase letters and each contain a capital "B" somewhere inside.

Answer: eBay, jetBlue

Winner

Deborah Freedman of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

This week's challenge

Think of a three-letter part of the human body. Insert it into a four-letter part of the body to get a brand name you might see at the supermarket. What names are these?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, November 5 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Will Shortz
Will Shortz has been the puzzle master for NPR's Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987.
See stories by Will Shortz

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate