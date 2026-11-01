Sunday Puzzle: All over the place
On-air challenge
Every answer today is a two-word name of a place somewhere in the U.S. It can be a city, state, river, mountain or something else. I'll give you clues to these names. In each case the initial letters in the clue are also the initial letters of the answer.
Ex. Florida Locale —> FORT LAUDERDALE
1. Northeast Haven
2. Pioneers' Pinnacle
3. Storied Fire
4. Molten Lava
5. Oil Capital
6. Lotsa Vacationers
7. Newlyweds' Favorite
8. Dry (very!)
9. Hydroelectric Development
10. Port Honolulu
11. Engineered Channel
12. Health Spa
[Three-word answer:]
13. Minnesota's Sizable Population
Last week's challenge
The commercial name "iPhone" starts with a lowercase "i" and has a capital P inside it. Think of two well-known companies whose logos also start with lowercase letters and each contain a capital "B" somewhere inside.
Answer: eBay, jetBlue
Winner
Deborah Freedman of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
This week's challenge
Think of a three-letter part of the human body. Insert it into a four-letter part of the body to get a brand name you might see at the supermarket. What names are these?
If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, November 5 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.
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