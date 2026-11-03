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Ohio Democrat Amy Acton is the state's first elected woman governor

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Sarah Donaldson
Published November 3, 2026 at 10:50 PM EST
Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Amy Acton speaks to media outside her polling place on the Capitol University campus after voting in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.
Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo
Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Amy Acton speaks to media outside her polling place on the Capitol University campus after voting in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.

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Democrat Amy Acton, Ohio's former health director, will be the state's next governor, according to a race call by The Associated Press.

She is the first woman elected governor of Ohio.

Acton beat out biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican backed by President Trump, in a race defined in the final weeks by mudslinging and a Ramaswamy attack ad that drew national criticism, including from some Republicans.

Her win marks the first time in two decades that Ohioans have elected a Democrat to lead the state.

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Outgoing Republican Gov. Mike DeWine made Acton, 60, the Ohio Department of Health director early in his first term. During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two held regular briefings together, where they announced lockdowns and promoted safety measures, until Acton's resignation from the post in June 2020.

During the campaign, Acton highlighted her background in public health, not politics, and embraced policies like a statewide child tax credit and medical debt forgiveness.

Late in October, the race for governor garnered national attention when the Ramaswamy campaign flooded airwaves with an ad featuring Acton's estranged mother, Donna Arthur, calling Acton a "liar." Arthur lost custody of Acton when she was 12 over the alleged sexual assault of Acton by Arthur's husband, Acton's stepfather.

The ad faced blowback from Republicans, including DeWine, but Trump and Ramaswamy defended it.

Democrats in Ohio have endured bruising elections statewide the last few cycles. Acton will take office in January with a GOP-majority legislature that's likely to severely limit her authority.

Sarah Donaldson covers politics and government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau.

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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