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Kansas just elected a Democrat. His message to Washington? Be decent

NPR | By Michel Martin,
Majd Al-Waheidi
Published November 4, 2026 at 11:08 AM EST
Democratic Sen.-elect Adam Hamilton at an election night gathering Tuesday in Overland Park, Kansas.
Austin Johnson
/
AFP via Getty Images
Democratic Sen.-elect Adam Hamilton at an election night gathering Tuesday in Overland Park, Kansas.

Updated November 4, 2026 at 1:51 PM EST

Adam Hamilton made history by becoming the first Democrat elected to the U.S. Senate from Kansas since 1932. But the Methodist pastor says voters were looking for more than a change in party.

Speaking with NPR's Michel Martin on Morning Edition, Hamilton said rising costs, tariffs and the war in Iran helped drive his victory. He also heard something else: Americans are "sick and tired of the hyperpolarization in Washington."

Hamilton recalled meeting a Republican who said he had voted in 46 elections without ever supporting a Democrat — until Hamilton.

The voter told him Washington had become cruel and indecent.

In Greensburg, Kansas, a woman asked Hamilton to help Americans stop hating one another. She described family relationships fractured by politics.

"I really want you to help us remember that we're fellow human beings," Hamilton recalled her saying.

Hamilton, who was registered as a Republican until earlier this year, said Democrats should reach more religious voters and work across party lines.

He hopes to develop a close relationship with Kansas Republican Sen. Jerry Moran.

"I want to be his best friend in Washington," Hamilton said, describing his ambition to show that Republicans and Democrats can work together.

Listen to the full interview by clicking the blue button above. 

The digital story was edited by Treye Green.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is a host of Morning Edition.
See stories by Michel Martin
Majd Al-Waheidi
Majd Al-Waheidi is a digital editor for Morning Edition and Up First.

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

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The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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