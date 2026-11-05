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In new book, cartoonists Roz Chast and Jason Adam Katzenstein reveal 'The Two Saddest Kitchens'

WBUR
Published November 5, 2026 at 12:04 PM EST
The cover of “The Two Saddest Kitchens” and authors Roz Chast (top) and Jason Adam Katzenstein (bottom). (Courtesy of Bloomsbury Publishing, Bill Hayes and Lauren Roche)
Courtesy of Bloomsbury Publishing, Bill Hayes and Lauren Roche
The cover of “The Two Saddest Kitchens” and authors Roz Chast (top) and Jason Adam Katzenstein (bottom). (Courtesy of Bloomsbury Publishing, Bill Hayes and Lauren Roche)

New Yorker cartoonists Roz Chast and Jason Adam Katzenstein illustrate a multitude of kitchen gripes in “The Two Saddest Kitchens: A Comic Conversation.”

The pair joins host Indira Lakshmanan to talk about the book.

Book excerpt: ‘The Two Saddest Kitchens’

By Roz Chast and Jason Adam Katzenstein

Copyright Roz Chast and Jason Adam Katzenstein, 2026. Reprinted by permission of Bloomsbury. Both “The Museum of Too Many Teas” and “New York Review of Mugs”  originally appeared in The New Yorker.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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