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Tiny Desk Radio: Joan Shelley, Melissa Aldana with Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Ganavya

NPR
Published November 5, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Alanté Serene

Reflection, renewal. On this episode, host Anamaria Sayre provides a musical reset for the mind with sets by folk artist Joan Shelley, jazz musicians Melissa Aldana and Gonzalo Rubalcaba, and Ganavya, an Indian American singer whose beautiful music doesn't have a genre.

Look for Tiny Desk Radio on your local NPR station.

Joan Shelley: Tiny Desk Concert

Melissa Aldana with Gonzalo Rubalcaba: Tiny Desk Concert

Ganavya: Tiny Desk Concert

This episode of Tiny Desk Radio was written by Lars Gotrich. Walter Ray Watson edited and produced this episode along with Noah Caldwell. Neil Tevault is our technical director. Suraya Mohamed is our executive producer and Sonali Mehta is the VP of NPR Music. And our theme was composed by Kaelin Ellis.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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