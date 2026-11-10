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Communities across NH will mark Veterans Day this week

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published November 10, 2026 at 8:55 AM EST
State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, NH. Dan Tuohy photo.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
The New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.

Communities across New Hampshire are marking Veterans Day on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Here is a selection of some of the events and gatherings.

Portsmouth: Veterans Day Remembrance Ceremony and wreath-laying at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument at Goodwin Park. 11 a.m.

Dover: Veterans Day ceremony at Dover Veterans Park. Will include a performance by the Dover High School Band, the Dover High School Navy Junior ROTC, and remarks by Mayor Dennis Shanahan. 11 a.m.

Hillsborough: Veterans Day celebration, American Legion Post 59, Main Street. Ceremony will be followed by a community celebration including food, a cribbage tournament and other games.

Alton: Veterans Day sunrise hike up Mount Major, hosted by Lakes Region Veterans Coalition. Hike steps off at 5:15 a.m.

Northfield: Veterans Day ceremony and parade, American Legion Post 49, 4 Park St.

Keene: Veterans Day ceremony at the Memorial Garden at the city Parks and Recreation Center, 11 a.m.

Peterborough: Veterans Day parade, starting at Main Street Bridge to Town Hall. 10:30 a.m.

Nashua: Veterans Day pancake breakfast, Church of the Good Shepherd, 214 Main St. Hosted by Nashua Rotary Club. 8am. The city will also host a Veterans Day parade at Holman Stadium starting at 11:11 a.m.

Hooksett: Veterans Day luncheon, Oscar Barn. Guest speaker is Kevin Forrest, executive director of the Manchester VA Healthcare System. 11:30 a.m.

Derry: Veterans Day ceremony, MacGregor Park. 10:30 a.m.

Lebanon: Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony, Coburn Park. 11 a.m.

Hanover: Veterans Day Remembrance Breakfast, open to Dartmouth College community veterans, families, faculty and staff. 8am. In addition, the bells of the college’s Baker-Berry Library will ring at 11 a.m. in honor of Armistice Day, which marks the end of fighting on the Western Front in World War I.
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Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

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The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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