CT DPH reports season's first influenza deaths, urges vaccinations

Six people in Connecticut aged 55 and older have died from influenza since late September, according to the Department of Public Health .

Older adults, infants and young children, pregnant people, and those with chronic health conditions or weakened immune systems are at higher risk for serious complications.

"These deaths are a sobering reminder that flu can be serious, especially for older adults, and that respiratory virus season is already here," said Dr. Manisha Juthani, DPH commissioner, in a statement. "The good news is that there is a safe and effective tool to help prevent severe illness. If you have not yet gotten your flu vaccine, now is the time to consider doing so. It takes about two weeks for the body to build protection, and getting vaccinated now will help provide protection for the holiday season when people gather indoors."

DPH is stressing the importance of vaccinations, which help protect people who cannot be vaccinated themselves by limiting the spread of the virus.

Dr. Vasanth Kainkaryam, a primary care physician and pediatrician in South Windsor, is among several doctors who urged people to get immunized.

Influenza activity had an early onset this season, though it does not necessarily lead to a higher seasonal peak or greater overall severity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

Doctors said they’re seeing a more aggressive strain of the flu this season – type A, found in both humans and animals.

"So far, I think symptoms at least have been similar to what I've seen in the past," Kainkaryam said.

According to CDC data, as of the week ending Oct. 24, nationally, of the 466 influenza viruses reported by public health laboratories, 456 were influenza A and 10 were influenza B.

The National Council on Aging stated that flu A tends to be more aggressive and cause more severe symptoms compared to flu B. It's more common in adults. In contrast, flu B is more common in children.

Kainkaryam said flu B would pick up later in the season and the shot offered protection against both strains of the virus.

CT DPH Vaccine Recommendations for the 2026-27 Season

CT DPH's recommendations are in line with the recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Family Physicians, and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists:

Flu vaccine: an annual flu vaccine for everyone 6 months of age and older.

COVID-19 vaccine: COVID-19 vaccination for children under two years old and for people in high-risk populations. Everyone else is encouraged to talk with their healthcare provider about which seasonal vaccinations are right for them.

RSV vaccine: RSV immunizations to protect infants either by vaccination of pregnant patients during week 32-26 or pregnancy starting Sept. 1 through the end of RSV season​, or administration of monoclonal antibodies to babies entering or born during RSV season. DPH recommends RSV vaccination for people ages 60-74 at high risk​ and everyone ages 75 and older​, who have not received an RSV vaccine before​.

Where to Get Vaccinated

Pharmacy locations are at vaccinefinder.org and easyvax.com .