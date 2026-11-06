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Chris Murphy discharged from hospital after stroke

Connecticut Public Radio | By Lisa Hagen
Published November 6, 2026 at 2:49 PM EST
FILE: Senator Chris Murphy speaks to workers and officials gathered at the State Pier in New London on August 25, 2025 to discuss the Trump administration’s order to halt construction on Revolution Wind.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Senator Chris Murphy speaks to workers and officials gathered at the State Pier in New London on August 25, 2025 to discuss the Trump administration’s order to halt construction on Revolution Wind.

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy is being discharged from the hospital on Friday after experiencing a stroke last weekend and will spend several weeks at a rehabilitation center before returning to work at the Capitol, according to a release from his office.

Murphy, the 53-year-old junior senator from Connecticut, was hospitalized last Saturday.

“I want to be direct with you, so here is my diagnosis,” Murphy said. “Last Saturday afternoon, I felt something was not right with my body and called 9-1-1 out of an abundance of caution, and I’m glad I did. I was diagnosed with a small bleed in the thalamus region of my brain,” Murphy said in a statement released on Friday afternoon.

“The doctors are very encouraged by the progress I’ve made so far. In order to take my recovery seriously and get back to work on the quickest timeline possible, I will be spending several weeks at a rehabilitation center after being discharged from the hospital today,” he continued.

Congress returns to Washington next week after a month-long recess. Murphy said he’ll miss votes as he recovers at a rehabilitation center and will work remotely.

“This has been a scary experience for me and my family, and I appreciate the continued respect for our privacy,” Murphy said. “As I’m working towards a full recovery, I am staying engaged with my team and colleagues remotely, and my staff continues to carry out our legislative priorities, serve constituents, and ensure the work of my office continues uninterrupted. I want to extend my deepest thanks to the excellent doctors and staff at Johns Hopkins who have treated me and cared for my family.”

His physician, Dr. Jose Suarez, the chief of neurosciences critical care at The Johns Hopkins Hospital, also released a statement on his prognosis and said he’s expected to make a full recovery.

“Sen. Murphy experienced a small hemorrhagic stroke,” Suarez said. “He has shown tremendous progress, and at the current rate of improvement, we expect that he will make a full recovery following rehabilitation.”

His office said Thursday that he’s making “remarkable progress,” but this is the first time since his hospitalization that they released details of his diagnosis.

The Connecticut Mirror/Connecticut Public Radio federal policy reporter position is made possible, in part, by funding from the Robert and Margaret Patricelli Family Foundation.

This story was originally published by the Connecticut Mirror.
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Lisa Hagen
Lisa Hagen is CT Public and CT Mirror’s shared Federal Policy Reporter. Based in Washington, D.C., she focuses on the impact of federal policy in Connecticut and covers the state’s congressional delegation. Lisa previously covered national politics and campaigns for U.S. News & World Report, The Hill and National Journal’s Hotline.
See stories by Lisa Hagen

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Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

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The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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