About the series: Why we're focusing on connections between Native America and Bermuda

For centuries, they were separated by an ocean. But they knew their loved ones were out there. Now they’re together again.

In the 1600s, Indigenous peoples from New England were captured and sold into slavery. Some were shipped overseas, including to Bermuda. About 25 years ago, their descendants found a way back to each other.

Connecticut Public’s journalists felt this was worthy of deep exploration. We wanted to shed light on an almost-unknown chapter in American history: Native American slavery.

That led to nearly a year of reporting and research, which resulted in "Reconnection: How New England Tribes Found Family in Bermuda." Our series includes a video and television special , in-depth radio features that are available as podcast episodes , a radio special and digital and social media storytelling elements. We also have plans to host a community conversation in early 2027.

We’ve interviewed dozens of people, including tribal members, historians and experts – both in Bermuda and New England.

Diane Orson, Connecticut Public’s special correspondent, initiated this series. For the past few years, Connecticut Public has been reporting on hidden histories of Connecticut and New England. " Unforgotten ," a series about our state's hidden history of slavery, led to " Still Here ," a look at Native American resilience in New England. And "Still Here" led to our "Reconnection" series.

"In early 2025, I first heard of the reconnection between Northeast Native communities and descendants of the enslaved in Bermuda, centuries after they were forcibly separated," Diane said. "The wisdom to reach back and reclaim what’s lost in order to move forward is a powerful story. We were lucky enough to connect with people who generously guided us through their journey."

While the Connecticut Public content team mostly mirrors the state’s demographics, many of the journalists involved in this series are white. We were mindful of that. We were intentional in centering our reporting on Indigenous peoples. We also worked with Chris Newell as a consultant. Newell is director of the UConn Native American Cultural Program. He's Passamaquoddy from Maine, one of the Wabanaki Nations. Connecticut Public pays a nominal fee for consulting efforts.

A note about a person featured in the series: Michael Thomas, cultural resources director of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation. Thomas died in October 2026, after he was interviewed for the series. During the early 2000s, he was chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Council. In 2013, Thomas was sentenced to 18 months in prison for embezzling more than $100,000 from the tribe. In 2016, the tribe welcomed Thomas back. In an opinion piece published in 2016 in The Day, Lori Potter, the tribe's director of communications and government communications, explained why : "We are people who embrace and extend second chances. When broken, we forgive, learn and grow, and do not fear the process of change. And not only do we understand the value of second chances, we are willing to restore the lost, broken and wounded among us so they may experience the healing and redemption necessary to become whole again."

This series is supported in part by Wondr Nation, a venture of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation. Funding is secured independently of the newsroom, which retains full editorial control. (Read Connecticut Public’s editorial independence policy here .)

As you read, listen or watch the stories in this series, we invite you to share your feedback with us. Send us an email at reconnection@ctpublic.org .

Thank you for taking the time to explore this history.

— Eric Aasen, executive editor, Connecticut Public

Read more from Reconnection: How New England Tribes Found Family in Bermuda

Chapter 1: Native peoples were stolen from New England. Some were taken to Bermuda. Now they're reconnecting

Chapter 2: Separated for centuries, a reunion is filled with cultural surprises: 'It blew our minds'

Chapter 3: Deep in Bermuda's archives, clues emerge about enslaved Native Americans who lived there

Chapter 4: Rhythm of resistance: How Gombey, the dazzling Bermudian dance, has ties to Native America

Chapter 5: A Bermudian woman journeys to New England to embrace her Native American roots

Resources

Stolen Relations; National Museum of Bermuda; Mashantucket Pequot Museum and Research Center; Department of Culture, Bermuda ; Bermuda Archives; Carter House Museum; Warwick Gombey Troupe; Akomawt Educational Initiative; Tomaquag Museum; Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe; Martha “Matt” Carter Langevin & Elizabeth George Plouffe Tribute Film

Books

“Stealing America: The Hidden Story of Indigenous Slavery in U.S. History,” Linford D. Fisher, Liveright Publishing Corporation

“The Other Slavery: The Uncovered Story of Indian Enslavement in America,” Andres Resendez, Mariner Books

“The Rediscovery of America: Native Peoples and the Unmaking of U.S. History,” Ned Blackhawk, Yale University Press

“If You Lived During the Plimoth Thanksgiving,” Chris Newell and Winona Nelson, Scholastic Press

“St. David’s Island, Bermuda: Its People, History and Culture,” St. Clair "Brinky" Tucker, Hignell Book Printing

"Memorials of the Discovery and Early Settlement of the Bermudas or Somers Islands, 1515-1685,” Major-General J.H. Lefroy, Longmans, Green and Co,

"On Our Own Ground: The Complete Writings of William Apess, A Pequot, Edited and with an Introduction Barry O’Connell," The University of Massachusetts Press

“The Community of Southside: Before, During and After WWII,” Elaine S. Fox, Almarv Publishing

Special Thanks

Bermuda National Archives

Bermuda Tourism Authority

St. David's Islanders and Native Community

Elena Strong, Executive Director, National Museum of Bermuda

Deborah Atwood, Curator, National Museum of Bermuda

St. Clair "Brinky" Tucker

Melanie Fiander, FianderFoto

Credits

Reporter/Producer: Diane Orson

Camera Operation/Visual Producer/Editor: Tyler Russell

Camera Operation/Social Media Producer: Ayannah Brown

Supervising Producer/Visuals Director: Mark Mirko

Supervising Producer/Digital Editor/Executive Editor: Eric Aasen

Editorial Consultant: Chris Newell

Motion Graphics: Sam Hockaday

Audio: Glenn Goettler, Jason Mangini

Social Media Editor: Francesca Fontanez

Chief Content Officer: Vanessa de la Torre

Senior Director, Data and Digital Services Bureau: Susan Bell

Director, Digital Projects: Bill Sencio

Chief Executive Officer: Lauren Komrosky

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