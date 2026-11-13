© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Enslaved Native Americans were sent to Bermuda. Centuries later, they reconnect

By Diane Orson,
Robyn Doyon-Aitken Eric Aasen
Published November 13, 2026 at 5:05 PM EST
Dominique Williams, vice chair of Bermuda's St. David’s Islanders and Native Community, traveled for the first time to Connecticut for the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation’s powwow, Schemitzun.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Dominique Williams, vice chair of Bermuda's St. David’s Islanders and Native Community, traveled for the first time to Connecticut for the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation’s powwow, Schemitzun.

We're going to shed light on an almost-unknown chapter in American history: Native American slavery.

In the 1600s, Indigenous peoples from the Northeast were captured and sold into slavery. Some were shipped overseas, including to Bermuda. Hundreds of years later, their descendants found a way back to each other.

We’ll learn about the efforts to reconnect, and explore why the history of Native enslavement has been so hidden for so long.

It’s part of a special series from Connecticut Public: “Reconnection: How New England Tribes Found Family in Bermuda.”

This hour, we explore this history. And we learn about ties between people and cultural bonds that survive generations.

Guests:

Chris Newell: Director of the UConn Native American Cultural Program and editorial consultant for Connecticut Public's "Reconnection" series.

Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Diane Orson
Diane Orson is a special correspondent with Connecticut Public and a contributing reporter to National Public Radio. Her stories have been heard on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, and The World from PRX. She spent seven years as CT Public’s local host for Morning Edition.
See stories by Diane Orson
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Eric Aasen
Eric Aasen is executive editor at Connecticut Public, the statewide NPR and PBS service. He leads the newsroom, including editors, reporters, producers and newscasters, and oversees all local news, including radio, digital and television platforms. Eric joined Connecticut Public in 2022 from KERA, the NPR/PBS member station in Dallas-Fort Worth, where he served as managing editor and digital news editor. He's directed coverage of several breaking news events and edited and shaped a variety of award-winning broadcast and digital stories. In 2025, Connecticut Public earned two national Edward R. Murrow Awards and five regional awards, as well as a national Sigma Delta Chi award. In 2023, Connecticut Public earned a national Murrow Award for coverage that explored 10 years since the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting. For four years in a row, Connecticut Public has earned regional Murrow Awards for Overall Excellence. In 2015, Eric helped lead a KERA team that won a national Online Journalism Award.
See stories by Eric Aasen