Enslaved Native Americans were sent to Bermuda. Centuries later, they reconnect

We're going to shed light on an almost-unknown chapter in American history: Native American slavery.

In the 1600s, Indigenous peoples from the Northeast were captured and sold into slavery. Some were shipped overseas, including to Bermuda. Hundreds of years later, their descendants found a way back to each other.

We’ll learn about the efforts to reconnect, and explore why the history of Native enslavement has been so hidden for so long.

It’s part of a special series from Connecticut Public: “Reconnection: How New England Tribes Found Family in Bermuda.”

This hour, we explore this history. And we learn about ties between people and cultural bonds that survive generations.

Guests:

Chris Newell: Director of the UConn Native American Cultural Program and editorial consultant for Connecticut Public's "Reconnection" series.

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