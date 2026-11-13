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Flights halted at airports in CT and across US due to communications problems, FAA says

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published November 13, 2026 at 5:01 PM EST
Updated November 13, 2026 at 5:28 PM EST
FILE: A Southwest plane in Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Conn. on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.
Raquel C. Zaldívar
/
New England News Collaborative
FILE: A Southwest plane in Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Conn. on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.

The Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights nationwide Friday afternoon because of communications problems at regional air traffic control centers.

The FAA notice said the ground stop was being imposed “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said there is a communications issue affecting the 22 regional air traffic control centers that direct planes en route between airports nationwide. He said FAA technicians are investigating.

Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin said there was no indication yet that “this was a nefarious attack against us. It’s just a telecommunications outage.”

“Everybody’s safe. There’s no reason to be concerned about your loved ones if they’re flying,” Mullin said.

There is no timeline for restarting flights. Mullin said investigators will look at whether there is any link to the FAA’s nationwide rollout of a new artificial intelligence system to help identify problems and reroute planes. But that system operates out of one location near Washington, D.C., and just sends recommendations to the air traffic control centers.

In Connecticut, flights departing both Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks and Tweed New Haven Airport have been delayed. A spokesperson for Bradley said it was unclear how long it will take for the issue to be resolved. He urged passengers to check the status of their flight.

This is the first nationwide ground stop since January 2023 when a key FAA computer system malfunctioned. Before that the last time had been after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

The government has been working to overhaul the outdated technology that air traffic controllers rely on since Congress approved $12.5 billion for the project last year. Miles of old copper wires have been replaced with fiber optic lines and old radio systems are gradually being replaced at airports across the country.

But much work remains. Duffy has said that another $30 billion will be needed to complete the work, and the White House has begun lobbying Congress to approve it.

Connecticut Public's Matt Dwyer contributed to this report.
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The Associated Press
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