An Hour With Francisco Goldman

Francisco Goldman made a big choice as a young man. He chose to spend a year in Guatemala living with his uncle instead of pursuing the master’s degree he could have had from a prestigious school offering him a full scholarship. It turned out to be one of the most consequential decisions of his early life.

This hour, Colin talks with Goldman about his new novel, Monkey Boy, a story about the legacy of violence on a family and much more, including how his decision to go to Guatemala has shaped his life.

GUEST:



Francisco Goldman - Author of seven books; his most recent is the novel Monkey Boy

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

