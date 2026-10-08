Connecticut Public Earns Two Honors at Connecticut Broadcasters Association Awards

HARTFORD [October 12, 2026] - Connecticut Public is proud to announce it received two honors at the Connecticut Broadcasters Association’s (CBA) annual awards ceremony, recognizing excellence in journalism and broadcasting across the state.

Connecticut Public reporter Daniela Doncel was named Best Radio News Reporter, recognizing her work and contributions to journalism in Connecticut. The organization also received the Best Non-Commercial Radio Station award, celebrating the collective efforts of Connecticut Public's content team and its commitment to delivering trusted news, engaging storytelling, and meaningful programming to audiences statewide.

Doncel is Connecticut Public’s Latino Communities Reporter and host of the podcast “Generation: Baby-Sitters Club.”

“We are so proud of Daniela and excited that she is being recognized with this well-deserved honor,” said Eric Aasen, Connecticut Public’s executive editor. “Daniela produces strong work on a variety of topics, bringing these stories to life with vivid soundbites from everyday people, along with her warm, energetic and conversational delivery. And we are so pleased that Connecticut Public was honored with a station-wide award. It’s a tribute to our listeners, viewers, readers and financial supporters, who make our work possible.”

These honors reflect Connecticut Public's ongoing dedication to high-quality journalism and public service, highlighting the talent and collaboration behind the reporting and programming that inform, educate, and connect communities throughout Connecticut. And they mark just the latest honors the organization has earned, including national recognition from the Edward R. Murrow Awards, Gracie Awards, Poynter Journalism Prizes, Pictures of the Year International and Sigma Delta Chi Awards.