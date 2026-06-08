Connecticut Public's Disrupted Named One of the Top 100 African American Podcasts in the United States

HARTFORD [June 9, 2026] - Disrupted, Connecticut Public’s award-winning talk show and podcast hosted by Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean, has been recognized as one of the Top 100 African American Podcasts in the United States, ranking No. 31 on the list compiled by Million Podcasts.

The national recognition highlights the growing impact of Disrupted, a program dedicated to exploring the changes shaping our lives, communities and society. Through thoughtful conversations with authors, scholars, artists, policymakers and changemakers, the show examines the forces driving disruption while encouraging listeners to embrace new perspectives and deepen their connections to one another.

Disrupted creates a space for meaningful dialogue about the issues that matter most. The program is one of five radio talk shows at Connecticut Public – shows designed to be inclusive spaces that elevate a wide range of perspectives and lived experiences.

We are so thrilled to receive this recognition,” said Eric Aasen, Connecticut Public’s executive editor. “Disrupted is a special program that is always inclusive, insightful and thoughtful. Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is simply one-of-a-kind. She’s an inquisitive and fantastic host, guiding our listeners through a variety of fascinating, enlightening conversations. The Disrupted team works tirelessly to center the voices of people who are traditionally overlooked by the media.”

The Disrupted team includes producer Kevin Chang Barnum; senior editor Erica McIntosh; Robyn Doyon-Aitken, deputy director of audio storytelling and talk shows; and Megan Fitzgerald, senior manager of projects and radio storytelling.

Since its launch, Disrupted has earned multiple accolades for excellence in journalism and storytelling. The program has been recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists ’ Connecticut chapter and the Public Media Journalists Association, including an award for an episode featuring America Outdoors host Baratunde Thurston discussing names, nature and his How to Citizen podcast. Disrupted has also received a prestigious Gracie Award from the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation in the talk show category and host category.

“Disrupted is rooted in the power of storytelling to bring people together through community, connection and change,” said Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean, host of Disrupted. “Every episode is an invitation for listeners to think more deeply, listen more fully and imagine new possibilities for ourselves and one another. At a time when so much of our public discourse rewards outrage over understanding, we are committed to creating conversations that challenge us to grow, reflect and engage with the world more courageously and compassionately. This recognition is deeply meaningful because it affirms that thoughtful dialogue, inclusive storytelling and human connection still matter.”

A full list of the Top 100 African American Podcasts is available at:

https://www.millionpodcasts.com/african-american-podcasts/

Listeners can explore previous episodes of Disrupted and subscribe through their preferred podcast platform.