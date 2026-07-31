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Enter to Win: Rumours of Fleetwood Mac at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, a tribute concert, comes to the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford on Thursday, October 29 at 8pm.