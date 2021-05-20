Secrets Of The Whales: Photographer Brian Skerry Documents Nature's Giants

They are giants who live their whole lives underwater. In many ways, a whale’s life is completely alien to the human experience. Yet these ocean giants share some surprising similarities with us.

This hour, we talk with National Geographic underwater photographer Brian Skerry. His newest cover story for the magazine looks at the growing body of research on whale culture.

And later, reporter Eve Zuckoff joins us to talk about efforts to save endangered North Atlantic right whales in our region, and the conflicts these efforts have created with New England’s lobster fishing industry.

GUESTS:

Brian Skerry - National Geographic photographer and producer, specializing in ocean wildlife. His newest book is Secrets of The Whales ; he is also the photojournalist for the National Geographic cover story and Disney+ series of the same name.

National Geographic photographer and producer, specializing in ocean wildlife. His newest book is ; he is also the photojournalist for the National Geographic cover story and Disney+ series of the same name. Eve Zuckoff - Environment reporter at WCAI--Cape Cod’s NPR station

The May issue of National Geographic magazine is a companion to The Disney+ original series, Secrets of the Whales, premiering on Earth Day. The three-year project will also be featured in the new National Geographic book, Secrets of the Whales, and is also the marquee event of National Geographic's newest initiative, Planet Possible. Learn moreatnatgeo.com/planetpossible.

Cat Pastor contributed to this show.