The week in CT news: Snowstorm hits, Hartford icon dies, New Haven's 'Tent City' demolished
Frankie & Johnny is a weekly recap of news you need to know from around Connecticut. Each Friday, Connecticut Public's Frankie Graziano and John Henry Smith take you through the headlines and get you up-to-date on the stories you may have missed — in less than five minutes. This week Frankie & Johnny explain:
- A late-winter nor’easter that brought more than a foot of heavy, wet snow to northwest Connecticut, knocking out power in some locations.
- Ann Uccello’s role in local history. The trailblazing Hartford mayor died on Tuesday at 100.
- The response from city officials in New Haven who removed a tent encampment Thursday they say was a temporary home for eight people. The removal led to an arrest of an affordable housing advocate.
