Generation Podcast

Generation Baby-Sitters Club

The first book in "The Baby-Sitters Club" series, Kristy's Great Idea, came out in August 1986. In the four decades since that first book, the series has grown to include over two hundred titles, two television shows, and a feature film. And it's inspired generations of readers.

"Generation Baby-Sitters Club" revisits the popular series and asks what it means 40 years later. We learn about how it shaped the world of children's publishing, why it's reaching new audiences through graphic novels and on-screen adaptations, and how babysitting, childhood, and girlhood have changed since the series hit bookshelves.

Episodes drop on Tuesdays starting September 29.