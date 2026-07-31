Generation Podcast
We love hearing from listeners! Email generation@ctpublic.org to reach us.
Generation Baby-Sitters Club
The first book in "The Baby-Sitters Club" series, Kristy's Great Idea, came out in August 1986. In the four decades since that first book, the series has grown to include over two hundred titles, two television shows, and a feature film. And it's inspired generations of readers.
"Generation Baby-Sitters Club" revisits the popular series and asks what it means 40 years later. We learn about how it shaped the world of children's publishing, why it's reaching new audiences through graphic novels and on-screen adaptations, and how babysitting, childhood, and girlhood have changed since the series hit bookshelves.
Episodes drop on Tuesdays starting September 29.Listen to Preview
Generation Gilmore Girls
Why have three Gilmore girls and a small town resonated with generation after generation of fans? And what does a TV series that ended nearly two decades ago tell us about who we want to be? This three-part podcast looks for answers where it all began: in Connecticut.
Sponsored by Panera. Whatever you're feeling—at Panera, It Just Meals Good. Order now at PaneraBread.com .Listen to Episodes
Generation Barney
It's about the purple dinosaur. But it's also about music and love and backlash and toys and nostalgia. Most of all, it's about the television that helps us become who we are, from the station that helped launch Barney into the world.
Produced with support from PRX and made possible by a grant from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.
Sponsored by BetterHelp and MasterClass .
Marketing support provided by The Podglomerate.Listen to Episodes
Want to be first to know when new episodes of the Generation podcast launch?
Sign up to receive an email notification or a text message when each episode premieres and be the first to listen!Sign me up
Podcast marketing support provided by The Podglomerate.