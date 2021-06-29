New Alzheimer's Drug Gives Hope To Families But Also Raises Major Concerns
For years, Alzheimer’s patients and their loved ones have hoped for new medical treatments for an incurable disease.
This hour, we talk about the FDA’s approval of a new drug aducanumab to treat Alzheimer’s Disease, and we learn why some in the scientific and medical community have concerns.We want to hear from you. Does Alzheimer’s disease affect your family?
GUESTS:
- Nicole Leonard - Health Reporter for Connecticut Public Radio
- Dr. Yazeed Maghaydah - Co-Director of the James E.C. Walker M.D. Memory Assessment Program at the UConn Center on Aging, and Assistant Professor of Medicine at UConn Health
- Dr. Joseph Ross - Professor of Medicine and Public Health at Yale School of Medicine
- Christy Kovel - Director of Public Policy for the Alzheimer’s Association Connecticut Chapter
Cat Pastor contributed to this show.