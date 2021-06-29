© 2021 Connecticut Public

New Alzheimer's Drug Gives Hope To Families But Also Raises Major Concerns

Connecticut Public Radio | By Lucy Nalpathanchil,
Carmen Baskauf
Published June 29, 2021 at 8:15 AM EDT
brain-6111125_1280.jpeg
Pixabay

For years, Alzheimer’s patients and their loved ones have hoped for new medical treatments for an incurable disease.

This hour, we talk about the FDA’s approval of a new drug aducanumab to treat Alzheimer’s Disease, and we learn why some in the scientific and medical community have concerns.We want to hear from you. Does Alzheimer’s disease affect your family?

GUESTS:

Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Lucy Nalpathanchil
Carmen Baskauf
