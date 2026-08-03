Learning Snacks: Back to School, Back to History! 📚✏️
FOR KIDS: BACK-TO-SCHOOL ADVENTURES
Feeling some first day nerves? Get ready for the best year ever with these collections of PBS Kids back-to-school videos and games! Make your own back-to-school checklist to help feel prepared for the big day or a back-to-school time capsule for something fun to look back on as you grow!
FOR PARENTS: TRANSITIONING BACK TO SCHOOL
Help your littles transition from summer to the school year with a first week of school planner! Preparing children for the first day helps create smoother transitions and helps them cope with back-to-school anxiety. Young children might experience separation anxiety or after-school meltdowns, so try these five ways to beat the first day jitters!
FOR EDUCATORS: AMERICAN REVOLUTION TOOLKIT
Kick off the school year with PBSLearningMedia’s Back-to-School collection and teacher guides! Then, dive into the American Revolution Classroom Collection to explore our nation’s history with engaging activities for all grade levels. Explore women of the American Revolution, U.S. History, Civics, and even a media challenge with PBS!