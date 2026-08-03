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Learning Snacks: Back to School, Back to History! 📚✏️

It’s officially back-to-school season! Time to get back into learning, exploring and asking big questions. This week’s Learning Snacks combines the excitement of going back to school with an exploration of people, ideas and events that shaped the United States. From getting ready for the first day to exploring the American Revolution, there is so much to discover this week!

FOR KIDS: BACK-TO-SCHOOL ADVENTURES
Feeling some first day nerves? Get ready for the best year ever with these collections of PBS Kids back-to-school videos and games! Make your own back-to-school checklist to help feel prepared for the big day or a back-to-school time capsule for something fun to look back on as you grow!

FOR PARENTS: TRANSITIONING BACK TO SCHOOL
Help your littles transition from summer to the school year with a first week of school planner! Preparing children for the first day helps create smoother transitions and helps them cope with back-to-school anxiety. Young children might experience separation anxiety or after-school meltdowns, so try these five ways to beat the first day jitters!

FOR EDUCATORS: AMERICAN REVOLUTION TOOLKIT
Kick off the school year with PBSLearningMedia’s Back-to-School collection and teacher guides! Then, dive into the American Revolution Classroom Collection to explore our nation’s history with engaging activities for all grade levels. Explore women of the American Revolution, U.S. History, Civics, and even a media challenge with PBS!

First Day of School
The first day of school can bring up lots of feelings— excitement, nerves, for both kids and their grown-ups. But with a little help from PBS KIDS pals, families can ease back into their school routine with confidence, kindness and a “can-do” attitude. Check out new adventures from DANIEL TIGER’S NEIGHBORHOOD and DONKEY HODIE, and THE DAY YOU BEGIN, based on the children’s book by Jacqueline Woodson.
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