Learning Snacks: Celebrating the Teachings of Martin Luther King Jr.

FOR KIDS: WHY DO WE CELEBRATE MLK DAY?

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a leader who worked hard to ensure that everyone was treated fairly and with kindness, no matter the color of their skin. We celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day on the third Monday of January every year in honor of his birthday. This year, Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be held on January 19th. We take this day to remind ourselves that we can all help to make his dream a reality. Tune in to this episode of Sesame Street for ideas on how you can celebrate!

FOR PARENTS: HONORING THE REAL MEANING OF THE HOLIDAY

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a meaningful opportunity to talk with children about race, fairness and treating others with respect. Honor the real meaning of MLK Jr. Day at home through conversations about race , examples of kindness or using picture books.