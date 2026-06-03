Learning Snacks: Dive Into Discovery: World Ocean Day 🌊🐠
FOR KIDS: OCEAN ADVENTURES AWAIT!
Our seas are incredible! Ever wonder how deep the ocean is? Or how you can hear the ocean from a shell? Dive into ocean animal science with the Wild Kratts, Daniel Tiger and Molly of Denali this week!
FOR PARENTS: CURRENTS OF CURIOSITY
Celebrate World Ocean Day at home with hands- on activities! Learn about our ocean ecosystems by making an ocean mobile or paper plate aquarium. Explore a career in marine science with Jamming on the Job! Or learn how litter affects our oceans and what we can do to help.
FOR EDUCATORS: MAKING WAVES IN THE CLASSROOM
Your students can dive into deep ocean and deep ocean volcanoes using lessons from PBS Learning Media! Discover underwater ecosystems, investigate relationships within the ocean food web and learn about ocean animal adaptations. These lesson plans encourage curiosity, critical thinking and a deeper understanding of the important role oceans play in supporting life on Earth!