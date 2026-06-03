Learning Snacks: Dive Into Discovery: World Ocean Day 🌊🐠

FOR KIDS: OCEAN ADVENTURES AWAIT!

Our seas are incredible! Ever wonder how deep the ocean is ? Or how you can hear the ocean from a shell ? Dive into ocean animal science with the Wild Kratts , Daniel Tiger and Molly of Denali this week!

FOR PARENTS: CURRENTS OF CURIOSITY

Celebrate World Ocean Day at home with hands- on activities ! Learn about our ocean ecosystems by making an ocean mobile or paper plate aquarium . Explore a career in marine science with Jamming on the Job ! Or learn how litter affects our oceans and what we can do to help .