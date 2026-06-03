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Learning Snacks: Dive Into Discovery: World Ocean Day 🌊🐠

This week, we celebrate World Ocean Day! On June 8th, we learn about and appreciate the amazing oceans that cover more than 70% of our planet. Read stories about the ocean, host a seaside cleanup or check out these resources from PBS Kids to learn how to protect our ocean habitats!

FOR KIDS: OCEAN ADVENTURES AWAIT!
Our seas are incredible! Ever wonder how deep the ocean is? Or how you can hear the ocean from a shell? Dive into ocean animal science with the Wild Kratts, Daniel Tiger and Molly of Denali this week!

FOR PARENTS: CURRENTS OF CURIOSITY
Celebrate World Ocean Day at home with hands- on activities! Learn about our ocean ecosystems by making an ocean mobile or paper plate aquarium. Explore a career in marine science with Jamming on the Job! Or learn how litter affects our oceans and what we can do to help.

FOR EDUCATORS: MAKING WAVES IN THE CLASSROOM
Your students can dive into deep ocean and deep ocean volcanoes using lessons from PBS Learning Media! Discover underwater ecosystems, investigate relationships within the ocean food web and learn about ocean animal adaptations. These lesson plans encourage curiosity, critical thinking and a deeper understanding of the important role oceans play in supporting life on Earth!

PBS Kids Across America
Join PBS KIDS on a road trip across America to explore amazing places and meet new friends along the way! Featuring new favorites like WOWSABOUT and AMERICA’S AWESOME KIDS, plus CITY ISLAND: USA!, ALMA'S Way, MOLLY OF DENALI and more.
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