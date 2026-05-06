Learning Snacks: Forecast: 100% Chance of Celebrating Moms! 💖☀️🌷

FOR KIDS: NEW WEATHER HUNTERS!

Created by beloved meteorologist Al Roker, “ Weather Hunters ” follows Lily Hunter and her curious family as they explore the fascinating world of weather. New episodes of Weather Hunters are out now ! Tune in for a special Mother’s Day episode where the kids learn what colors make up a rainbow just in time for a special Mother’s Day surprise!

FOR PARENTS: HOORAY FOR MOTHER'S DAY!

Mother’s Day is an extra-special day to remind moms of how amazing they are and to show our appreciation . Get the kids involved by making your own Mother’s Day crafts , homemade cards or simple recipes , or even watching PBS Kids Mother’s Day-themed episodes . Let their imaginations soar as they share meaningful moments with the special women in their lives.