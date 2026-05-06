Learning Snacks: Forecast: 100% Chance of Celebrating Moms! 💖☀️🌷
FOR KIDS: NEW WEATHER HUNTERS!
Created by beloved meteorologist Al Roker, “Weather Hunters” follows Lily Hunter and her curious family as they explore the fascinating world of weather. New episodes of Weather Hunters are out now! Tune in for a special Mother’s Day episode where the kids learn what colors make up a rainbow just in time for a special Mother’s Day surprise!
FOR PARENTS: HOORAY FOR MOTHER'S DAY!
Mother’s Day is an extra-special day to remind moms of how amazing they are and to show our appreciation. Get the kids involved by making your own Mother’s Day crafts, homemade cards or simple recipes, or even watching PBS Kids Mother’s Day-themed episodes. Let their imaginations soar as they share meaningful moments with the special women in their lives.
FOR EDUCATORS: WATCHING WEATHER IN THE CLASSROOM
Students are naturally curious about weather, and bringing it into the classroom is a wonderful way to help them connect science to their daily experiences. By observing conditions, tracking temperature changes and exploring weather patterns, students gain a deeper understanding of the world around them. Take a look at these “Weather Hunters” lessons your class is sure to enjoy. You may even discover a few future meteorologists in your room!