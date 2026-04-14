Learning Snacks: Grow, Read, Explore: National Library Week and Earth Day 🌱📚
FOR KIDS: REDUCE, REUSE, RECYCLE!
Nature is our neighbor! Protect our planet by recycling, creating a family water conservation plan or starting a compost pile. Or make upcycled crafts like egg carton turtles or bottle cap portraits. End the day with a cozy book about nature or tune in to this Nature Cat Earth Day video compilation!
FOR PARENTS: BEING A GOOD NEIGHBOR!
This week, let’s encourage curiosity, kindness and responsibility in our communities. Visit your local library to learn more about our environment to celebrate Earth Day! Raising environmentally responsible kids teaches us to be good neighbors and encourages new learning.
FOR EDUCATORS: TEACHING ENVIRONMENTAL AND LIBRARY LITERACY
You can bring earth science and environmental education into your classroom with resources from PBS Learning Media’s Celebrate Earth Day collection, offering videos and activities perfect for teaching environmental awareness and sustainable practices this month. Or encourage students to explore their school or local library with these lessons from City Island and Work it Out Wombats!