Learning Snacks: Grow, Read, Explore: National Library Week and Earth Day 🌱📚

FOR KIDS: REDUCE, REUSE, RECYCLE!

Nature is our neighbor! Protect our planet by recycling, creating a family water conservation plan or starting a compost pile . Or make upcycled crafts like egg carton turtles or bottle cap portraits . End the day with a cozy book about nature or tune in to this Nature Cat Earth Day video compilation !

FOR PARENTS: BEING A GOOD NEIGHBOR!

This week, let’s encourage curiosity, kindness and responsibility in our communities. Visit your local library to learn more about our environment to celebrate Earth Day ! Raising environmentally responsible kids teaches us to be good neighbors and encourages new learning.