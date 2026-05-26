Learning Snacks: Learning Snacks: Creature Power: Go Wild with the Wild Kratts!🐾🌎👨👨

This year marks the 15th anniversary of everyone’s favorite brothers, Wild Kratts! Through creativity, discovery and imagination, Chris and Martin Kratt have inspired generations to develop a deeper love for the environment and the animal kingdom. This week, join the celebration by going wild with exciting videos, interactive games and fun activities!