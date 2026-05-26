Learning Snacks: Learning Snacks: Creature Power: Go Wild with the Wild Kratts!🐾🌎👨👨
FOR KIDS: ENGAGE YOUR CREATURE POWER!
Turn on your creature power with Wild Kratts games and videos! Check out this playlist about animals of North America to learn all about the incredible wildlife on our continent. Or play these Wild Kratts games like Creature Power Card Generator or Wild Kratts World Rescue!
FOR PARENTS: NURTURING YOUR LITTLE WILD KRATT
Wild Kratts has been a beloved PBS KIDS classic for years because it combines wildlife education with exciting storytelling that sparks children’s curiosity about the natural world. The show helps children develop empathy for our animal friends and their habitats. Nurture your child’s wonder by making an animal guessing game or learning about animal life cycles. For more Wild Kratts activities, visit this link.
FOR EDUCATORS: WILD KRATTS IN THE CLASSROOM
PBSLearningMedia’s Wild Kratts collection is a great way to bring life science and animal studies into the classroom. Teachers can use these lesson plans or graphic organizers in both Spanish and English to teach about behaviors, adaptations and ecosystems. Using characters kids love can help increase engagement and excitement in your classroom!