Learning Snacks: Poetry in Bloom: National Poetry Month 📜🖋🌷
FOR KIDS: GET INSPIRED!
Channel your inner Shakespeare and find inspiration from these poems and folktales from Let’s Go Luna! Or practice writing, typing, decorating and presenting your own poem like these kids from Arthur! Or learn about the famous poet and writer Maya Angelou in this episode of Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum.
FOR PARENTS: GET WRITING!
Spice up your child’s ordinary reading and writing routine using poetry! Poetry helps children understand the sounds of our language, learn about figurative language and develop a love for the way words sound! Practice rhyming, write and play found poetry and help your child grow as a writer. Inspire your children with this video from Amanda Gorman reading her poem, “Talking Gets Us There”.
FOR EDUCATORS: CELEBRATE POETRY!
National Poetry Month is a great time to bring creativity and student voice to the forefront of your classroom. PBS Learning Media’s Poetry Everywhere collection is a great resource for older grade levels, while younger students will enjoy these poetry lessons from Sesame Street and Between the Lions.