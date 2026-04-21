© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Learning Snacks: Poetry in Bloom: National Poetry Month 📜🖋🌷

April is the perfect time to celebrate the power of words and imagination, and honor National Poetry Month and the birthday of the iconic William Shakespeare. Dive into a world of rhythm, rhyme and self-expression as you feel, create and share!

FOR KIDS: GET INSPIRED!
Channel your inner Shakespeare and find inspiration from these poems and folktales from Let’s Go Luna! Or practice writing, typing, decorating and presenting your own poem like these kids from Arthur! Or learn about the famous poet and writer Maya Angelou in this episode of Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum.

FOR PARENTS: GET WRITING!
Spice up your child’s ordinary reading and writing routine using poetry! Poetry helps children understand the sounds of our language, learn about figurative language and develop a love for the way words sound! Practice rhyming, write and play found poetry and help your child grow as a writer. Inspire your children with this video from Amanda Gorman reading her poem, “Talking Gets Us There”.

FOR EDUCATORS: CELEBRATE POETRY!
National Poetry Month is a great time to bring creativity and student voice to the forefront of your classroom. PBS Learning Media’s Poetry Everywhere collection is a great resource for older grade levels, while younger students will enjoy these poetry lessons from Sesame Street and Between the Lions.

Discover Your World
Celebrate Earth Month with PBS KIDS! This April, check out a very special new episode from WILD KRATTS, plus new episodes of ELINOR WONDERS WHY and CYBERCHASE!
Learn More


Quick Links