Learning Snacks: Poetry in Bloom: National Poetry Month 📜🖋🌷

FOR KIDS: GET INSPIRED!

Channel your inner Shakespeare and find inspiration from these poems and folktales from Let’s Go Luna ! Or practice writing, typing, decorating and presenting your own poem like these kids from Arthur ! Or learn about the famous poet and writer Maya Angelou in this episode of Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum .

FOR PARENTS: GET WRITING!

Spice up your child’s ordinary reading and writing routine using poetry! Poetry helps children understand the sounds of our language, learn about figurative language and develop a love for the way words sound! Practice rhyming , write and play found poetry and help your child grow as a writer . Inspire your children with this video from Amanda Gorman reading her poem, “Talking Gets Us There” .