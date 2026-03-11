Learning Snacks: Shamrocks and Strong Role Models!

FOR KIDS: WONDERFUL WOMEN'S HISTORY!

March is Women’s History Month! You can read stories or watch videos to learn all about the ways women have made important contributions in science, sports, arts and advocacy throughout our history.

FOR PARENTS: SIMPLE ST. PATRICK'S DAY FUN!

St. Patrick’s Day can be celebrated in many different ways, from big parades to making a family meal at home . Accessorize with green by making shamrock necklaces or pins or a leprechaun hat ! Storytelling is a great Irish tradition, so why not end the night with a St. Patrick’s Day story ? Whatever you do to celebrate, you will feel like you have found gold at the end of the rainbow !