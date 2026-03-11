Learning Snacks: Shamrocks and Strong Role Models!
FOR KIDS: WONDERFUL WOMEN'S HISTORY!
March is Women’s History Month! You can read stories or watch videos to learn all about the ways women have made important contributions in science, sports, arts and advocacy throughout our history.
FOR PARENTS: SIMPLE ST. PATRICK'S DAY FUN!
St. Patrick’s Day can be celebrated in many different ways, from big parades to making a family meal at home. Accessorize with green by making shamrock necklaces or pins or a leprechaun hat! Storytelling is a great Irish tradition, so why not end the night with a St. Patrick’s Day story? Whatever you do to celebrate, you will feel like you have found gold at the end of the rainbow!
FOR EDUCATORS: LUCKY TO LEARN!
Teachers can bring both St. Patrick’s Day and Women’s History Month to life in the classroom using the engaging resources from PBS Learning Media. Teach your students all about the influential and inspiring rebel girls throughout our history. Or go on a virtual field trip to an Irish dance studio and try out some steps with Pinkalicious!
"Count on PBS KIDS" to help boost math skills for kids ages 2-8 and their parents and caregivers. Check out math-focused episodes from series such as ODD SQUAD, PEG + CAT, WORK IT OUT WOMBATS, SESAME STREET, CYBERCHASE and the brand new PBS KIDS series, COUNT ON JUNEBUG.