Learning Snacks: Spring Has Sprung!

FOR KIDS: SPRINGTIME GAMES AND VIDEOS

Celebrate spring with your favorite PBS Kids characters like Elinor Wonders Why , Curious George and Molly of Denali ! Play along with celebrating spring bingo for ages 2-5 and 6-8 . Or try out Nature Cat’s Park Builder to create a beautiful, colorful park!

FOR PARENTS: COLORFUL CRAFTS!

Spring is the perfect time to add color to your home! Create some adorable cardboard spring bunnies and spring-y flowers . Or bring the creativity outdoors and grow seedlings and bee hotels to welcome back the signals of the season.