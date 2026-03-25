Learning Snacks: Spring Has Sprung!
FOR KIDS: SPRINGTIME GAMES AND VIDEOS
Celebrate spring with your favorite PBS Kids characters like Elinor Wonders Why, Curious George and Molly of Denali! Play along with celebrating spring bingo for ages 2-5 and 6-8. Or try out Nature Cat’s Park Builder to create a beautiful, colorful park!
FOR PARENTS: COLORFUL CRAFTS!
Spring is the perfect time to add color to your home! Create some adorable cardboard spring bunnies and spring-y flowers. Or bring the creativity outdoors and grow seedlings and bee hotels to welcome back the signals of the season.
FOR EDUCATORS: THE SCIENCE OF SPRING
Teaching children about spring is a wonderful opportunity to bring hands-on learning into the classroom. Investigating topics like plant growth, weather patterns and animal life cycles creates meaningful learning experiences for students. For more resources, check out PBS Learning Media’s Changing Seasons: Spring collection!
"Count on PBS KIDS" to help boost math skills for kids ages 2-8 and their parents and caregivers. Check out math-focused episodes from series such as ODD SQUAD, PEG + CAT, WORK IT OUT WOMBATS, SESAME STREET, CYBERCHASE and the brand new PBS KIDS series, COUNT ON JUNEBUG.